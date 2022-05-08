“If you don’t fail, you cannot succeed! Even Michael Jordan struggled in postseason”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s speech after Game 3 win against the Celtics is what makes Greek Freak THE BEST

Giannis has shut down all the talks about the Celtics’ defense proving to be too good against the best players of the league, maybe he had to call his inner Michael Jordan for it.

Apart from his funny bits and dad jokes, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t speak much about anything apart from basketball. There too he’d rarely use any philosophical or controversial statements and make anybody feel like they are in front of a generational talent.

But sometimes greatness comes out even when not intended. Such was a day for Giannis on the court and off the court on Saturday. He had one of his best Playoff performances to start the first of two home games in Fiserv Forum.

The 2021 Finals MVP scored more than 40% of the team’s total points at 42. And we know the Greek Freak is never done with doing just one thing. He was all over the floor collecting 12 boards, dishing out 8 dimes, stole the rock twice, and had 2 blocks as well. But it was his post-game presser that was the highlight of the day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo describes failure in the best way possible and uses Michael Jordan’s struggles in his first 6-playoffs as a reference while calling him the GOAT

Much was talked about after Game 3 by every NBA “expert” that Giannis is having a similar sort of meltdown as Kevin Durant had against the Celtics in 4-games in the first round. Credits to C’s for that, they were able to hold off two of the greatest players in the NBA currently to an unbelievably low efficiency for 6 straight games.

But even the best defense of the league could only hold the youngest Top-75 players of all time to just two tough games. He’d blast for a 16/30 field goals game, that too because he was 1/6 from the perimeter. He covered it up with an unusual 9/12 from the charity stripe.

The Celtics’ offense, meanwhile, struggled like they were playing the best defense in the league. Jayson Tatum had an awful 4/19 game and finished with 10 points in a close 103-101 loss for Boston. And the Bucks superstar had the perfect post-game presser talking about the failures and adversities of the Playoffs to sum the game up.

“I believe that you got to fail. You’ve got to face adversity in order for you to excel.” pic.twitter.com/fx7sYPNBm8 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 8, 2022

