“Larry Bird has 19 and Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13, but LeBron James has 48!”: The Bucks superstar put up a ridiculous performance but it pails in comparison to The Chosen One’s numbers

Statistics reveal that LeBron James has 48 games putting up 30-10-5, three times more than Giannis Antetokounmpo!

It may be consensus in the NBA that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world. Today’s performance justifiably puts him in the upper echelons of the NBA.

There might just be no one who can be as dominant as him in the league, right now that is. But, if you flashback to just a few years ago, there was a similar juggernaut in the East. LeBron James.

The King might be out of the playoffs this season but his name inevitably gets dragged into the conversation every time a superstar puts up absurd numbers.

Today was no different. Giannis put up a thunderous 42-12-8 along with three steals and two blocks, giving him his 13th 30-10-5 game in the playoffs. Yet, it was nothing compared to the King’s tally.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is the BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD!”: Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe praise the Bucks’ star for his 42-point explosion in Game 3 against the Celtics

LeBron James and his ridiculous numbers just make Giannis Antetokounmpo and his stats look pale!

Plain as day, when the King was at his best, he was the best. While the title may have quietly shifted hands and the Greek God in Milwaukee is wearing the crown, we should pay respects to the previous king.

48 games of 30-10-5, 48! That is nearly four times as many as Giannis has. It would take Antetokounmpo nearly 10 odd postseasons to reach that tally.

But if there is anyone capable of even coming close, it is by far and out, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks now have a 2-1 series lead and will look to make it 3-1 in two days.

Also read: “It costs $20K to comment on the refs, I’ve got to pay for diapers”: Giannis Antetokounmpo has the media in splits when asked to comment on officiating