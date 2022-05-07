“Y’all employ Marcus Smart and talk about flopping more?!”: NBA Twitter roasts Celtics’ Head Coach Ime Udoka for his post-game comments

Celtics’ Head Coach Ime Udoka gets roasted by NBA Twitter for his post-game comments about teaching guys to flop

The Boston Celtics were at the Fiserv Forum today, to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3. After splitting the game at home, the Celtics would hope to return the favor at the least. However, they couldn’t achieve the same today.

The Celtics got bulldozed by a 6’11 Greek force of nature. Giannis Antetokounmpo bullied his way into the paint whenever he wanted and helped the Bucks edge a 103-101 win. However, it wasn’t only Giannis’s domination behind the Celtics’ loss.

Jayson Tatum scored only 10 points, going 4/19 from the field. Marcus Smart struggled too, going just 1/8 from the field. After leading 50-46 at the half, the Cs were down 80-67 at the end of 3rd. However, they outscored the Bucks 34-23 in the final quarter, coming close to beating them at home.

There were a lot of calls that could’ve gone both sides, and Ime Udoka wasn’t pleased about the same. He let it be known after the game.

Ime Udoka gets trolled for claiming he needs to teach his guys to flop

With Giannis Antetokounmpo dominating the paint, there were a lot of blocking fouls on the Cs, which could’ve easily been charge calls. Ime Udoka wasn’t pleased about the same, and talked about it after the game.

Ime Udoka said the officials told him “If they don’t fall down, we’re not going to call it” as far as charge calls go. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 7, 2022

Udoka: “I guess they want guys to flop more.” https://t.co/W4TBZzkOQf — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 7, 2022

This did not sit right with NBA Twitter. They used his ‘flop more’ comment to troll the coach.

34 free throws to 17 and you employ Marcus Smart. These coaches gotta grow up. https://t.co/kfZnMRRMKi — Mike (@mdschaeff) May 7, 2022

Marcus isn’t gonna like his coach talking shit about him like this. https://t.co/y3ZXI1Rif7 — Schtick-Fil-A (@cmc_bmclub) May 7, 2022

I guess we’re headed for a flop-fest in Game 4, courtesy of Ime Udoka and his Celtics. We’ll have to see if the Cs follow through on Monday, or if it was all talks.