“If You Don’t, I’ll Draft Kevin Garnett”: Isiah Thomas’ Honest Advice To Kevin McHale Led to KG Joining the Wolves

Kevin Garnett is a former NBA player and is considered one of the greatest Power Forwards of all time. Known for his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court, he was a fierce competitor. He is also famous for intimidating his opponents with trash-talking during the game.

‘The Big Ticket’ joined the league in 1995 as the fifth overall pick by Minnesota Timberwolves. He spent 12 seasons with the Wolves winning the league MVP in 2004 and taking the team to the Western Conference finals the same year. Later, he would join the Boston Celtics to team up with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, winning the NBA championship in 2008.

Drafted straight out of high school, Garnett was a top prospect in his draft year. He was a 6ft 11inch power forward who was versatile, a big presence on both ends. However, there were some concerns regarding his lack of maturity and thin frame.

Isiah Thomas wanted to trade for Kevin Garnett

Isiah Thomas, the former Detroit Pistons legend, was the executive VP for the Toronto Raptors during the year Kevin Garnett entered the league. He saw immense value in him and believed in his potential to be a superstar. So when Celtics legend and then Timberwolves’ General Manager -Kevin McHale gave him a call, here is what he said:

“Kevin I am not gonna lie to you, If you don’t draft him, I’ll draft him. He said, you would really take him? I said ‘Absolutely’. He is going to be great with you but I’ll defintely take him. Everything else you hearing around him is straight noise.”

It may be the best advice someone has given to a potential competitor. Kevin Garnett was everything McHale would have expected. Even though Minnesota did not enjoy any championship success during his tenure, he remains their greatest player.

What if Garnett joined the Raptors?

It would be interesting to look back and think – ‘What if Isiah Thomas did end up drafting Kevin Garnett?’. The 1995-96 season was the first NBA season for the Raptors, who also remain the only team to be based out of Canada. Building their roster around a young kid like Kevin Garnett would have been a great launching point for the team.

In the subsequent draft, Toronto added stars like Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter. I can’t help but wonder about the team’s athleticism, leaping abilities, and pace. They would have been a menace to keep up with for any rival team, and their defensive abilities would be off-the-charts.