“If you don’t turn into Air Jordan, we’re gonna blow you out”: When Magic Johnson instigated Michael Jordan into delivering one of his best performances in the ‘Greatest Game Nobody Ever Saw’

Throwback to when Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson guaranteed his own defeat by trash-talking ‘His Airness’ Michael Jordan in a practice game

The 1992 Barcelona Olympics marked the demise of the fair basketball competition in the Olympics. After years of debate, the Barcelona Olympics became the first international event where professional basketball players were allowed to represent their country. Considering how big a feat that was, the USA did not disappoint. They sent forward one of the best rosters assembled to date.

The 1992 Men’s Olympic Basketball roster, a.k.a, ‘The Dream Team’ was assembled to be unstoppable. It consisted of 12 of the greatest NBA players of that time. The roster featured names like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and more. They achieved what they went for, asserting total domination in all of their matchups. Team USA averaged 117.3 points and gave up only 73.5. It was an easy path to the Gold Medal. The toughest match they faced while in Barcelona was not against some other team, but in one of their own scrimmages.

How Magic Johnson lost ‘The Greatest Game Nobody Ever Saw’ by trash-talking Michael Jordan

During one of the practice sessions in Barcelona, 1992, Magic Johnson and his men faced Michael Jordan and his team. After taking up a quick eight-point lead, Magic went up to MJ, and said, ‘Look, man, if you don’t turn into Air Jordan, we gonna blow you out.’

This magic Johnson story on MJ is even funnier after watching the last dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/omFXc08cMK — Philly (@zidonphl) May 25, 2020

This was Magic’s biggest mistake that day. Jordan would launch an assault on the opponents, and score every time he went down the court.

Michael Jordan, being the competitor he is, took the trash-talk seriously, and went on to win the game. Not only did it teach Magic a lesson, but was also passing the torch moment. Jordan had just won two NBA championships on the trot, and with this performance, he showed Magic and Bird that their time was over and it’s his time now.