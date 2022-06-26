Basketball

“If you wanna watch somebody to be great, don’t watch LeBron James, watch Stephen Curry”: Kendrick Perkins remembers what the White Mamba once told his son and his AAU team

"If you wanna watch somebody to be great, don't watch LeBron James, watch Stephen Curry": Kendrick Perkins remembers what the White Mamba used to tell his kid and his AAU team
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
MP Ranji team captain: Madhya Pradesh Ranji titles in history
Next Article
"You should always protect and support your own people" - Nikita Mazepin speaks out in favour of his former teammate Mick Schumacher
NBA Latest Post
“Noooo sir, Kevin Durant isn’t teaming up with Damian Lillard!”: Despite a $198 million extension, Nets star’s brother has to shut down Blazers trade rumors
“Noooo sir, Kevin Durant isn’t teaming up with Damian Lillard!”: Despite a $198 million extension, Nets star’s brother has to shut down Blazers trade rumors

Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony, takes to Instagram to shut down rumors of KD joining forces…