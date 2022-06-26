Basketball

“I didn’t really think much about it when I took Draymond Green out in Game Four”: Steve Kerr reveals you can’t worry about anybody’s feelings being hurt

"I didn't really think much about it when I took Draymond Green out in Game Four": Steve Kerr reveals you can't worry about anybody's feelings being hurt
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Rohit Sharma corona positive: Will Rohit Sharma play next match after contacting Covid 19?
Next Article
Luka Doncic would make $212 million over the next 5 years but the Mavericks MVP still wouldn’t take any breaks to hoop
NBA Latest Post
Luka Doncic would make $212 million over the next 5 years but the Mavericks MVP still wouldn’t take any breaks to hoop
Luka Doncic would make $212 million over the next 5 years but the Mavericks MVP still wouldn’t take any breaks to hoop

No weight-gaining vacation this time! Luka Doncic wants to make the best out of this…