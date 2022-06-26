Basketball

“Stephen Curry won his 4th title and Paolo Banchero disregarded him as his top player?”: Magic rookie names his updated top 5 all-time players headlining LeBron James and Michael Jordan

“Stephen Curry won his 4th title and Paolo Banchero disregarded him as his top player?”: Magic rookie names his updated top 5 all-time players headlining LeBron James and Michael Jordan
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Allen Iverson has a $1 million net worth but refused to give back $10,000 he unfairly won": When the 76ers legend caused a scene at a casino and still found a way to benefit
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Stephen Curry won his 4th title and Paolo Banchero disregarded him as his top player?”: Magic rookie names his updated top 5 all-time players headlining LeBron James and Michael Jordan
“Stephen Curry won his 4th title and Paolo Banchero disregarded him as his top player?”: Magic rookie names his updated top 5 all-time players headlining LeBron James and Michael Jordan

#1 pick on the 2022 draft Paolo Banchero recently revealed his updated top 5 all-time…