“Stephen Curry won his 4th title and Paolo Banchero disregarded him as his top player?”: Magic rookie names his updated top 5 all-time players headlining LeBron James and Michael Jordan

#1 pick on the 2022 draft Paolo Banchero recently revealed his updated top 5 all-time players, removing Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionized how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of whom the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great yet heated time debating over the GOAT, all-time 5, and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on their list.

Paolo Banchero is just one of many to have all these three generational talents on his all-time top 5 players list.

“Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Paolo Banchero names his top 5 all-time players

Recently, the newest Orlando Magic forward was asked to answer a few rapid-fire questions in a video with Complex Sports.

When asked to reveal his all-time top 5 players list, the former Duke Blue Devil revealed (“in no order”):

Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

This list seems to be slightly different from his all-time dream starting 5 he had disclosed only a few weeks back. Earlier, Banchero had named LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Hakeem Olajuwon to his team.

It almost seems as if Paolo has switched Steph with Magic, KD with Kobe, and Hakeem with Abdul-Jabbar.

But hey, it’s Banchero’s list of all-time top players, and who are we to question how often he updates it.

The 6-foot-10 forward even named his top 5 players in the NBA currently, naming – LBJ, Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Chef Curry.

It’s only about time that Paolo starts earning his way into various enthusiasts’ such lists.

