“We were worried that Draymond Jr. was going to yell at the referees!”: Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about having Draymond Green’s son on the Warriors’ bench

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks to Damon and Ratto on 95.7 The Game about the game last night and Draymond Jr.

The Golden State Warriors made their way back home and took down the Sacramento Kings last night. It was a big night for the Warriors all around. Stephen Curry got honored by the home crowd for his historic feat. Andre Iguodala recorded his career 5000th Field Goal. Steve Kerr was named as the new Team USA Head Coach.

The Warriors did not miss a chance to top off the special night with a win. They won the contest 113-98. Stephen Curry, after having a slow game, picked up the pace in the 4th quarter and went off for 15 points in the final frame. He ended with 30 points for the night. Draymond Green finished with a game-winning triple-double.

While Draymond Green was igniting the floor, Draymond Jr was there to spark the bench.

Steve Kerr talks about Draymond Jr and his contribution to the bench

Last night, Draymond Jr was a sensation on the bench. His presence was like a fresh breath of air, and everyone was glad to have the little guy around. He was busy dishing assists off the court, inspired by his dad’s work on the court. Even LeBron James took a second to appreciate the cuteness.

Steve Kerr had talked about the same after the game last night as well.

Steve Kerr gave an honest evaluation of Dray Jr.’s night 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WA014c1rRD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 21, 2021

Kerr joked about how he and the Warriors’ coaching staff were afraid that DJ would yell at the refs.

Steve Kerr joked with @DamonAndRatto that he was afraid Draymond’s son was going to go full Draymond on the sideline last night: “We we’re worried that DJ was going to yell at the officials.” 😂 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 22, 2021

Having DJ around was a good change for the team, and a good luck charm for the team. Maybe that would encourage Draymond to bring around Jr a little more during their home games.