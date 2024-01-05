‘Ignoring’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama Catches Flack For Treating Kevin Durant Differently

The Milwaukee Bucks barely scraped by with a 121-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs in their latest matchup. A battle that fans were keen to see was Victor Wembanyama going up against The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first time. While the fans in the arena got the matchup they were hoping to see, many NBA fanatics were not happy with Wembanyama supposedly ignoring Antetokounmpo after the game.

As the game was in its final seconds, Victor Wembanyama seemingly wanted to walk off the court. As he was doing so, he walked right past Giannis Antetokounmpo who seemed like wanted to dap him up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo brushed that right off and went on to congratulate his teammates over their latest win. While the Bucks forward did not seem to mind much, fans on social media were definitely not happy with Wemby’s actions.

Victor Wembanyama’s actions drew some hostile reactions from fans on X. One fan tweeted, “That’s why Chet is better than him.”

Whereas another fan said, “Who tf needs wembanyama respect?”

Many NBA heads in the comments section went on to compare Wembanyama’s cordial attitude towards Kevin Durant as opposed to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The last time the Phoenix Suns met the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama went on to hug and embrace Durant after the final buzzer.

Numerous users came to their own conclusion as to why Wembanyama’s reaction was poles apart when it came to KD & Antetokounmpo.

One X user commented, “KD actually respects his opponents, giannis doesn’t and wemby grew up watching kd.”

While another fan had this to say. “That’s because kd got guys respect Gianni’s comes off as a cocky player he is definitely good but in my opinion he’s not great if not for playing bully ball his skills are abysmal he ain’t a good shooter or dribbler his offensive game consist of barreled ppl over and get fouled.”

It was evident how Victor Wembanyama felt about Kevin Durant last time the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs faced off. He had a conversation with KD after the game and also shared a warm embrace.

Wemby’s bias towards Giannis Antetokounmpo as compared to KD

One of the main reasons why Wembanyama was so warm and friendly towards Durant might be because he was Wemby’s favourite player growing up. Durant even had a hilarious response when he found out that he was Wembanyama’s favourite player.

Now, even though there seemed to be some bitterness between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama after the game, The Greek Freak had nothing but praise for the French sensation.

When asked about his first matchup with Wemby, Antetokounmpo said, “He’s an unbelievable talent. Can score at will any time he wants…plays to win. It was great playing against him.”

Let’s see if the two do end up being a bit more amiable toward one another the next time these two giants meet.