“I’ll Beat Your A**”: Following Giannis Antetokounmpo Altercation, Montrezl Harrell Threatened His Brother of Consequences

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a beloved NBA player. People appreciate the Greek freak for his humility and his entertaining shenanigans. One of the most amusing and fun-loving superstars, Giannis usually stays calm and is rarely seen fighting. But that changed last night when things turned out of hand at Wells Fargo Center. The Milwaukee Bucks player was filmed shoving a staff member’s ladder.

The uproar following this has caused quite a stir. Giannis has been condemned by fans, especially Philadelphia fans. The instance has even started a public debate over Antetokounmpo’s behavior.

While some are supporting the player claiming he should have been allowed to practice, others are condemning the Bucks star for mistreating a man just going his job.

However, in the midst of this ongoing trouble, a new video shows Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis and Montrezl Harrell going at each other.

Also read: “Joe Tsai Is Being Unprofessional With Kyrie Irving”: Shaquille O’Neal Condemns Nets Publicly Stating Irving’s Tasks Amid Antisemitism Controversy

Giannis Antetokounmpo caused Thanasis and Montrezl Harrel’s fight

It all started when Harrell and Giannis exchanged a few words over shooting practice. Antetokounmpo was hell-bent on continuing his shooting and refused to move away. Later, a ladder was brought to the court and Giannis still refused and knocked the ladder over.

Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell and Thanasis then got involved on the courtside. The latest video shows that Harrell threatened Thanasis.

Montrezl: “I’m one of them, you can try to find out my boy…You got me f*cked up. I’ll beat your a**.”

Montrezl Harrell had some words for Thanasis Antetokounmpo “I’m one of them, you can try to find out my boy…You got me f*cked up. I’ll beat your a$$” 😳 (h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/IInM5pSE7o — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 19, 2022

Giannis released a statement after the altercation

Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed that he was split after the altercation, he had no idea whether to apologize or not. The Greek Freak also mentioned how he didn’t feel that the ladder falling was his fault.

Giannis: “I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell. I feel like it’s my right for me to work on my skills after a horrible night at the free throw line. I think anybody in my position that had a night like me would go out and work on his free throws. And if they didn’t, they don’t really care about their game.”

The whole altercation has given birth to a big debate. The ethics surrounding Giannis’ actions lie in the grey are. However, one thing is for sure, he won’t recieve a warm welcome upon his next visit to Philadelphia.

Also read: “Emerging? I Was Emerged Already!”: When 7 foot Shaquille O’Neal Interrupted Grant Hill to Ascertain His Dominance in the 90s