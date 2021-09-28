“I’ll put a bullet through your f***ing head”: When former Lakers star DeMarcus Cousins threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend Christy West

TMZ publishes a recording of DeMarcus Cousins threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend over having his son in attendance for his wedding

Back in the summer of 2019, DeMarcus Cousins was ready to tie the knot with his fiance Morgan Lang. It was supposed to be a ceremony in Atlanta. DeMarcus Cousins wanted his then 7-year-old son Amir Cousins in attendance for the event. However, his ex-girlfriend and the son’s mother Christy West would not allow her son to go for the weekend.

This made DeMarcus Cousins mad and he threatened to kill West over the same. In August 2019, West filed a police complaint in Alabama over the same. In the recording she provided, the conversation went as follows,

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” a man identified as Demarcus Cousins, by West, said during the call. “Can I have my son here, please?”

West said that Cousins was enraged when West would not allow the son they had to attend his wedding with Morgan Lang in Atlanta.

“I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f—ing head,” the man replied.

A few days, it was reported that an arrest warrant had been issued for Cousins. He was charged with third-degree harassing communications. The case was later dismissed by the court.

Also Read: “If Kyrie Irving isn’t going to take the vaccine, TRADE HIM!”: Stephen A Smith talks about how the star guard would stop Kevin Durant and the Nets from winning a ring

Demarcus Cousins talked about the entire situation

The 4-time All-Star responded to the situation in his appearance on the famous basketball podcast “All The Smoke”.

He commented by saying –

“It was an unfortunate situation. So, I had a special moment in my life. I wanted all my family to be there. A little piece of happiness going through whatever I’m going through. Things didn’t work out the way I wanted it to for my day.”

“I was upset. So, I said some things I shouldn’t have said. But that person knew where it was coming from.”

The Former All-Star goes on to say –

“I mean, I’ve seen a lot of things, heard a lot of stuff. Don’t get me wrong. I’m a hundred percent against domestic violence. Like, a hundred percent. I watched my mother go through that as a child.”

“So, when it comes to that, I’m the first advocate for that. But with that being said, I said the wrong thing. Heat of the moment. We’ve all done it.”

This apology does not mean Cousins can be excused for what he said. It’s also better that he acknowledged and apologized for his mistake rather than lie. Even clearing that low bar is still applaudable.

Also Read: 76ers Stagnant Offense and how Ben Simmons can be used as a Scorer

Hopefully, the threat was just meaningless words said in the heat of the moment. Let’s all hope Demarcus Cousins makes a comeback into the NBA as a solid big man who can do a bit of everything.