“I’ll Spare The King”: Shaquille O’Neal Is Unwilling To Vote LeBron James Into The All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star game is steadily approaching, and both Conferences have their starting lineups. Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry, and Victor Wembanyama will be leading the way for the West. For the East? Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, and Jalen Brunson step up to the plate. One player noticeably missing? LeBron James.

That’s because for the first time in over two decades, The King was not selected as an All-Star starter. Him missing the first 20+ games of the season due to sciatica didn’t help. But in all honesty, the now 41-year-old legend has slowed down a bit. He’s still putting up solid numbers (averaging 22 PPG), but in comparison, he deserved to be left off the ticket.

What makes this moment hit harder is how unfamiliar it feels. For years, LeBron’s All-Star selection was a formality, almost ceremonial, regardless of team record or minor injuries. Fans were conditioned to see his name penciled in before voting even opened.

This time around, there was no outrage cycle, no conspiracy theories, just acceptance. That quiet reaction might be the clearest sign yet that the league has mentally moved forward, even if LeBron is still capable of flashing greatness on any given night.

Now the big question is whether LeBron will be named as a reserve player for the All-Star game, or miss it completely. Shaquille O’Neal believes the latter. The Diesel spoke on the latest edition of Inside the NBA as to why he doesn’t want to see James at all during the All-Star game broadcast.

Shaq on why he doesn’t have LeBron making the All Star team “He is one of the few players thats only been slowed down by age. I don’t want to see the king coming off the bench. I’ll spare the King. Is he playing like an All Star? A little bit but i dont want to see the king… pic.twitter.com/qB9l0apf0x — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 29, 2026

“He is one of the few players that’s only been slowed down because of age. I don’t want to see the King coming off the bench. I spared the King. I don’t want to see the King coming off the bench,” exclaimed the four-time NBA Champ. And he has a point. James is not complaining one bit about taking that weekend off. It’s a chance to let some of the younger, hungrier superstars shine.

That perspective also highlights a bigger issue with the modern All-Star game. The event has shifted away from competition and more toward branding, appearances, and social media moments. Younger players see it as an opportunity to announce themselves on a global stage. For LeBron, that announcement was made a long time ago. At this stage of his career, another All-Star introduction does little to change his legacy or his standing in the sport.

That’s not O’Neal throwing shade at LeBron either. He mentioned moments later that LeBron could still be considered an All-Star, but he just refuses to watch him come off the bench. “Is he playing like an All-Star? Meh, a little bit. But I do not want to see the King coming off the bench,” he reiterated.

What makes this whole thing interesting is that it feels less like a snub and more like a crossroads. The All-Star game has always been part celebration, part status check, and LeBron’s status no longer needs that stage to be validated.

The league is clearly leaning into its next generation, and honestly, the weekend probably benefits from that energy shift. LeBron skipping the game entirely would not feel dramatic or sad, it would feel intentional. At this point, the King choosing rest over ceremony might be the most on-brand power move left.