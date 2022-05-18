“LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have 2 games with 40-5-5, and Jimmy Butler has 3!”: The Miami Heat superstar’s helps push past the Boston Celtics to take the first game!

Jimmy Butler has earned his stripes as one of Heat Nation’s greatest. His third 40-5-5 game puts him above LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

The Miami Heat pulled off a second-half comeback to keep the home-court advantage and punish the Boston Celtics tonight. The mastermind behind it all is Jimmy Butler.

The Heat superstar has quietly been going about his business. His playoff average of 28.3 ppg, is the third highest in Miami Heat history. His performances have helped the team when they needed him the most. Tonight was no different.

He put up an absolutely scorching stat line. 41-9-5-4-3, yes, he also added 4 steals and 3 blocks to that absurd performance. Incidentally, this stat line has been put up for the first time in NBA Playoff history!

Jimmy Butler had 41/9/5/4/3 tonight. He is the first player in NBA playoffs history to reach those numbers since steals and blocks were first recorded in 1974. pic.twitter.com/caf1yn5Ubr — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 18, 2022

Jimmy Butler is making Heat County his own, surpassing LeBron James and Dwyane Wade!

The Miami Heat History has been written by Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. Both future Hall-of-Famers have put the team on their backs and carried them down glory lane.

Jimmy Butler missed out on glory once in 2020 and this time he looks like he is on a mission. Tonight he surpassed both Dwyane Wade and LeBron James after putting up his third 40-5-5 game.

40/5/5 playoff games in Heat history: 3 — Jimmy Butler

2 — LeBron James

2 — Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/lAXoWp0MLV — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 18, 2022

If there was an accolade for the best player this playoffs, Jimmy Butler would surely be a candidate. Tonight’s 40-point game was his third in this playoff alone, more than any other player.

The Miami Heat look poised for the NBA Championship and their spirited win today just proves how much more they want than their green uniform rivals.

