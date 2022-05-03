“I’ll take Year 20 LeBron James over today’s James Harden any day!”: Skip Bayless brutally goes after the Sixers’ star for his abysmal Game-1 performance sans Joel Embiid

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless goes off against Sixers star James Harden for not showing up in Joel Embiid’s absence

The Philadelphia 76ers went to Miami last night to take on the #1 seeded Heat. It was never going to be an easy matchup for the Sixers, with Joel Embiid out with a fracture. However, the Sixers held on in the first half, and had a 51-50 lead after 24 minutes of play.

The situation flipped in the 2nd half. The Heat came out roaring in the 3rd quarter, and kept the momentum going to seal the win at home. Tyler Herro led the scoring off the bench for the hosts, scoring 25 points. Bam Adebayo scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

On the other hand, the fans expected James Harden to show up in Joel Embiid’s absence. However, that did not happen. After scoring 12 points in the first half, Harden totally disappeared in the 2nd half. He made one field goal and attempted 2 free throws, taking his total to 4 points for the final 24 minutes.

Also Read: “Did James Harden hit South Beach at halftime of tonight’s Game 1 in Miami? I couldn’t find him in the second half.”: Skip Bayless calls out James Harden for poor showing against the Miami Heat

Skip Bayless calls James Harden washed

James Harden has not been on his game for the past year and a half. Ever since he demanded a trade to the Nets, the former MVP has stopped making efforts to score his own points. Sure, his assist numbers are up, but teams don’t pay Harden $44.3 million to dish the ball.

This year was one of the rare years where James Harden didn’t score 40 points even once. His poor showing has continued into the playoffs as well. Sure, Harden rose up against the Raptors in Game 6, but that was an exception.

Skip Bayless talked about the same on Undisputed.

The superstar who used to be James Harden was hiding from the pressure to produce and perform. He’s unsalvageable. He’s hit the age wall and he’s not taking care of himself. I will take LeBron James any day or night over what’s left of James Harden. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/fIoZdKwgwY — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 3, 2022

Skip, who hates LeBron James to his very core, even claimed that he would take the King in his 20th season over James Harden.

Also Read: “I felt bad for my guy, obviously one of my former teammates, arguably the MVP of this league”: Jimmy Butler hopes to face Sixers with Joel Embiid present

This statement in itself should tell you what is going on. Hopefully, Harden rises up soon, and takes charge of the team. With Embiid out, the Sixers are counting on James, and if he doesn’t show up, things wouldn’t be pretty.