“I felt bad for my guy, obviously one of my former teammates, arguably the MVP of this league”: Jimmy Butler hopes to face Sixers with Joel Embiid present

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler expresses his concern over Joel Embiid’s injury, adding he wants to beat the Sixers at full strength.

Joel Embiid’s injury has not only served as a shocker for hoop fans in Philly but his peers, as well. The recently crowned scoring champion suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion during Game Six against the Raptors. Embiid was elbowed in the face by Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.

There is no timetable on Embiid’s return, making things scary for the Sixers as they head to Miami to face the Heat in the eastern conference semi-finals. Recently, former teammate and Heat star Jimmy Butler expressed his sorrow on Embiid’s injury, hoping for him to return at some point in the series.

Jimmy Buckets wants to beat the Philly team at their full strength, adding Embiid also had his MVP vote. The Heat have become the clear-cut favorites to win the series without Embiid on the Sixers roster. Though there is a James Harden present, the former MVP is no more the scoring beast he once was.

Though the odds have shifted heavily in favor of the Heat, Butler wants to defeat the Sixers at full strength.

Jimmy Butler shares his feelings on learning about Joel Embiid’s injury.

Just as the fans in Philly were celebrating their dominant game-clinching win over the Raptors, news broke about Embiid’s unfortunate injury. This heartbreaking news has not only saddened the Sixers fans but Embiid’s former teammate Butler as well.

The Heat, who were already the favorites going into the series, have solidified their chances further, with reports of Embiid being out indefinitely coming in. Nonetheless, the Cameroon native’s former teammate, Jimmy Buckets, hopes Embiid gets back for the series at some point.

With the eastern conference semi-finals kicking off the coming Monday, Butler expressed what he felt about Embiid’s absence.

“I felt bad for my guy, obviously one of my former teammates, arguably the MVP of this league. Obviously, I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team, we wanted Jo, It’s a mishap. I hope he recovers well and he gets back very, very soon.”

With Embiid out, Harden finds himself once again as the sole engine who can steer the Sixers’ offense. Unfortunately, The Beard hasn’t been the scoring beast he was during his stint in Houston, especially since his hamstring injury in 2020.

As we hope and pray for Embiid’s speedy recovery, the series against the Heat serves as a perfect opportunity for Harden to silence his critics.