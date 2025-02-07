“Send a Picture of My Face to the League”: Stephen Curry Annoyed With Referees Not Calling Obvious Fouls vs Lakers

Stephen Curry is one of the unluckiest superstars in the NBA when it comes to foul calls. The Warriors point guard has made a name as a volume 3-point shooter, but he’s equally skilled inside the paint. However, this fact seems to be lost on the referees, as they forget the whistle exists when it comes to him. A proof of the same was the measly 5 free throws he attempted in last night’s loss to the Lakers. He pointed this out in the post-game presser, all while sporting a fresh welt on his forehead.

Speaking to Anthony Slater, Curry emphasized the still-growing red spot visible to the cameras. When asked about it, he recalled a play in which he drove into the paint for an easy layup over Austin Reaves.

The veteran guard had sidestepped the youngster, who was attempting to draw a charge, and laid it in despite contact. Curry expected a foul called, but the referees simply continued the game. While recalling the shifty play, he claimed he’d need to send photos of his injuries to the league office in order to get calls.

“Uh the drive when I think it was Austin, looked like he was trying to take a charge. I tried to sidestep. No foul though. Send a picture of my face to the league.”

Steph Curry has a welt on the right side of his forehead from that crashing drive vs the Lakers tonight “No foul though” pic.twitter.com/D5mxUwkQlT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 7, 2025

Curry has certainly had his fair share of overlooked calls. In last night’s game, despite taking 35 shots, Curry only went to the charity stripe five times. While he had a perfect night from the line, the sheer lack of volume at which he gets the call has irritated Warriors fans over the years.

He has a historically bad whistle, with a career FTA per game of a lowly 4.3. In comparison, other three-point-dominant stars like Damian Lillard and Trae Young boast career averages of 6.3 and 7.6 FTA, respectively.

And this isn’t the first time Stephen Curry has called the referees out either. After a game against the Timberwolves a couple of weeks ago, he claimed the referees’ inconsistency exhausted him. All he wants is consistency, and to get calls on certain plays that even the broadcasters can see are fouls.

Who knows, maybe sending the referees photos of his injuries might finally alert them to the plight of the Warriors talisman.