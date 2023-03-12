Having Received a Death Ultimatum by Docs, 325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal Posts Inspiring Workout Video

Shaquille O’Neal may be 51 years old, but he is fitter than about 90% of the world’s population. Heck, the man is probably in better shape now, than he was in his prime years in the NBA. And as you’d expect, the man sure as heck doesn’t miss a chance to flaunt it.

Admittedly, his hype videos are always a sight to behold… even if for a variety of different reasons. Sometimes, they truly are as inspirational as the big man wants them to be, making every viewer feel like they should be in the gym too. However, other times it can be absolute comedy gold, with the videos unintentionally being funnier than most comedy flicks.

Why does all this matter? Well, because O’Neal recently posted yet another one of these masterpieces on Instagram.

Shaquille O’Neal posts yet another workout video with an inspiring speech over it

Once upon a time, Shaquille O’Neal was pushing 400 lbs. We’re not talking about retirement here. No, we’re talking about his time with the Lakers. Frankly, it’s surreal how he was pulling off all his freakish feats given how unhealthy he was at the time.

However, with time, the Big Diesel promised himself that he would no longer be that way anymore. And today, the man is far fitter than what most could even imagine themselves being. As mentioned before of course, he recently put out a part of that journey toward self-improvement on Instagram.

Yes, his workout videos can sometimes be unintentionally funny. However, on this occasion, it is beyond inspirational. Shaq loves to influence the world in so many different categories. So, frankly, it is a bit unfair that he can inspire in such a profound way in this category as well. However, his journey toward getting healthy didn’t just start on its own.

Shaquille O’Neal was once told by doctors that he will die soon

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t always as geared toward fitness as he is today. In fact, the man wasn’t really even looking in its direction. But then, a couple of years ago, the man was diagnosed with sleep apnea, a condition that causes those affected to stop breathing for long periods, during their time asleep.

Further, this condition is often caused by excessive fat in one’s body, bringing us to the cause of Shaq getting it in the first place. And as doctors told him, it could’ve been fatal if he didn’t adopt a fitter lifestyle. Read more about it right here.

