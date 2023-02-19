Down $25,000 in Chips, Dennis Rodman Did Not Detect Tiger Wood’s Presence While on 24-Hour Trip to Las Vegas During 1998 NBA Finals

Over the years, the NBA has been home to many lively characters and personalities. But, none were more infamous than five-time NBA Champion Dennis Rodman.

The Worm was a notorious figure, both on the court and off it. Frequently making headlines with his incessant party-going and somewhat flamboyant personality, Rodman’s favorite hangout was Las Vegas.

The former two-time Defensive Player of the Year loved Sin City. More often than not, his visits there were lively and entertaining. He would get so into it that even other celebrities became unrecognizable to him, like golfing legend Tiger Woods.

Dennis Rodman was once so into a Las Vegas trip that he didn’t even recognize Tiger Woods

At this point, Dennis Rodman’s love for Las Vegas is well-documented. The man has made several trips to the city, even during a crucial NBA Finals series against the Utah Jazz.

During the 1998 NBA Finals, the Jazz had the home-court advantage. After playing Game 1 in Salt Lake City, Rodman took a quick 60-min flight to Sin City, and had a wild night. One of the common occurrences of a standard Rodman-Vegas visit is heavy partying, gambling, drinking, clubbing, and the works. The Worm did it all, to the point where it even made him unfazed in the presence of other celebrities. Even the likes of Tiger Woods, who once met Dennis in Vegas, went unrecognized by the Hall of Famer.

It is reported that Rodman blew nearly $20,000 in chips, and took a loan worth $5,000 in chips as well. It was a heck of a 24-hour trip, with Rodman returning in time to play Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

However, this wasn’t the only time where he broke away to Vegas. Rodman’s most infamous trip to Vegas was when he went missing for 48 hours in the midst of the 1997-1998 NBA season, forcing both Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson to drag him back to Chicago.

If reports are to be believed, the 48-hour trip will be immortalized on the big screen sometime soon.

Ant-Man star Jonathan Majors in talks to play Rodman in a movie regarding his 48-hour Las Vegas trip

Dennis Rodman and Las Vegas are clearly a match made in heaven. And, now their relationship will be further dived into the form of a movie. The move is titled 48-hour in Vegas and will reportedly see Jonathan Majors play the role of The Worm.

It certainly will be a must-watch both for die-hard basketball fans and film buffs alike. Hopefully, Majors does justice to the character that is Rodman, if and when he takes up the role.

