“I’m a fun guy, I’m a funny guy”: Raptors’ rookie Scottie Barnes channels his inner Kawhi Leonard and talks to the fans, weeks before the NBA season kicks off

4th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Scottie Barnes sets high expectations from himself as he channels his inner Kawhi Leonard for Toronto

When someone hears the phrase ‘Fun Guy’ in an NBA context, the first thing that comes to mind is Kawhi Leonard and his famed interview. Back when Kawhi forced a trade to the Raptors, on Media Day, Kawhi described himself as a ‘Fun Guy’.

“…I’m a fun guy.” Kawhi Leonard followed up that quote with a laugh so artificial it simply had to be his 1st pic.twitter.com/erpH7f7eND — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) September 24, 2018

Safe to say, this video became an instant classic. Kawhi Leonard became the Fun Guy for all Raptors fans. Their Fun Guy delivered big time, as he brought the Raptors their first-ever NBA Championship, in his first season with the franchise. Ever since Kawhi moved on, the Raptors were struggling to find a grip. However, the addition of all the young talent has them optimistic for the future.

Scottie Barnes tried to channel in his inner Kawhi Leonard

Drafted as the 4th pick, by the Toronto Raptors, there are quite some expectations from Scottie Barnes. The 20-year-old forward has quite the scope of growth with the Raptors, and he senses the same.

Recently, the rookie was spotted at the Toronto Blue Jays game. There, he was interviewed by the Sportsnet crew. Much like what had happened 3 years ago, Scottie was asked to describe himself. He took this opportunity to channel his inner Kawhi Leonard. He said,

“I’m a fun guy, I’m a funny guy… They’ll be able to see bits and pieces of more and more of me.”

“I’m a fun guy, I’m a funny guy.” 😂 Scottie Barnes already channeling his inner Kawhi (via @Sportsnet)pic.twitter.com/4NNd3ToIEe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2021

Whether Scottie did the same intentionally, or he did it by mistake, he now has set big expectations. It would be interesting to see whether he can live up to the same.