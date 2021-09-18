Basketball

“Playing the 2002 Finals, against the Nets and especially against Todd McCollough, was really Boring!”: Former Lakers superstar Shaquille O’Neal mocks the Brooklyn Nets roster

"Playing the 2002 Finals, against the Nets and especially against Todd McCollough, was really Boring!": Former Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal mocks the Brooklyn Nets roster
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Stephen Curry is always laughing, shimmying, and in joy while playing”: Andre Iguodala reveals how the Warriors MVP revolutionised the game beyond the usage of the three-point line  
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts