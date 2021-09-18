“Playing the 2002 Finals, against the Nets and especially against Todd McCollough, was really Boring!”: Former Lakers superstar Shaquille O’Neal mocks the Brooklyn Nets roster

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal takes a dig at Todd McCollough and the 2002 Brooklyn Nets, whom he swept to complete his 3-peat

Shaquille O’Neal has established himself as one of the greatest players to grace the NBA hardwood. The 4x NBA champion had one of the most decorated careers and is one of the few superstars to 3-peat in league history. The 15x All-Star dominated the league, especially as a Laker. Shaq won 3 championships with the Purple and Gold and was crowned Finals MVP in each case. Big Diesel was known for his freakish athletic ability and post-ups in the paint.

The iconic pair of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal are the only superstars to 3-peat in the last two decades. Both Kobe and Shaq bear responsibility for Reggie Miller and Allen Iverson having zero championships.

After winning back-to-back titles, the Lakers faced the Brooklyn Nets during the 2002 Finals. Shaq and Kobe swept the team. Recently, O’Neal roasted the team, especially Todd McCollough, stating that they were too easy to beat.

Shaquille O’Neal destroyed the Brooklyn Nets during the 2002 NBA Finals.

The purple and gold team were coming off a back-to-back championship. Shaq was one of the most feared players in the NBA during the time. The 2002 NBA Finals had the Lakers square off against the Brooklyn Nets. The odds were highly in favor of the Purple and Gold heading into the Finals.

The Lakers would go on to sweep the Nets, 4-0. Shaq averaged 36.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 2.8 BPG on a 59.5% shooting from the field. The Lakers were in complete control of the Lakers during the series. Big Diesel showed no mercy on Nets center Todd McCollough, destroying him playing bully ball.

According to a tweet by Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, O’Neal found the 2002 roster of the Nets extremely incompetent.

I actually got mad when we were playing in Jersey. You think Todd McCollough is going to stop me at the crib in Jersey in front of my grandma and grandpa?….Sheeeeeit! No. Stop it.

Though O’Neal’s statements sound insensitive, one cannot deny that the 02′ Finals were a one-sided affair. Shaq was unstoppable during the series, stemming from the fact that he had already won back-to-back championships and was the best player on his team.

It would not be wrong to say that Shaq is one of the most outspoken players in the league today. The former scoring champion has never shied away from calling people out. However, Shaq has earned the right to critic, especially when it comes to basketball, as his resume speaks for itself.