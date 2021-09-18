“Stephen Curry is always laughing, shimmying, and in joy while playing”: Andre Iguodala reveals how the Warriors MVP revolutionised the game beyond the usage of the three-point line  

According to Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry has had a deeper impact on the game beyond the way he has transformed the usage of the three-point line.

There is no denying Stephen Curry and his greatness. He is unarguably the best shooter the game has ever witnessed. Due to his impressive ability of consistently knocking down shots from virtually any spot of the hardwood, defenders are all over him as soon as he enters the frontcourt. Steph is great not only because of his on-court performances and accolades but also because of the way he has managed to transform how modern basketball is played.

Curry is one of the most heavily guarded players when he has the ball as well as when he moves around the court without the ball. And because of his shifty and sleek handles, to go along with consistent shooting, Chef Curry manages to make the best of the best defenders look foolish while guarding him.

In his 12-year career, The Baby-Faced Assassin has achieved it all. Steph is a 7-time All-Star, 7-time All-NBA player, 2-time Scoring champ, 3-time NBA champ and a 2-time MVP, all thanks to his surreal virtue of handling and shooting the ball with the utmost perfection.

Chef Curry has definitely revolutionised the way the three-point shot is used in modern basketball. However, according to Curry’s teammate Andre Iguodala, the point guard’s way of transforming the use of the arc isn’t the only change he has brought to the league.

“Stephen Curry shows us that you can have joy, laugh while playing”: Andre Iguodala

Recently, the GSW veteran appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and disclosed how Steph has transformed the game much beyond his shooting. While comparing the NBA today to the league from 30-40 years back, the 2015 Finals MVP said:

“You know, one thing he brought to the game was,” said the Warriors veteran. “You were looked at as soft if you had too much fun playing basketball. People like Charles Barkley, Anthony Mason with the Knicks, Charles Oakley were looked at highly. It was a weakness if you smiling on the court. You had to be mean, like Pat Riley style basketball with New York. But when Steph Curry came through, he started laughing, he started shimmying and he’s shooting half-court.”

“Now you’re seeing this trickle-down effect, you see Trae Young, you see Dame Lillard, you see Luka Doncic. These dudes are shooting step-backs from half-court and everybody goes crazy. Kind of like, you can have joy now, you can laugh and you can play. That’s like a real generational effect that comes from one dude and it’s something special. Like I said, you got to give people their flowers while they’re here. He revolutionized the game.”

Iggy isn’t wrong at all. There is surely joy on Stephen’s face when he is playing the sport he loves so much. And the best part… he manages to put up these ridiculous numbers without a single frown on his face while leaving millions of basketball lovers in awe of his game.