“I’m a hooper man, I don’t do all that fashion sh*t”: Kevin Durant informs Nets teammate Bruce Brown about his priorities

Kevin Durant who is pretty exceptional at basketball, has a decent fashion sense and doesn’t like being bothered about it.

But Bruce Brown, the backup guard of the Brooklyn Nets who famously did not pass the ball (2 times) to either of the team’s superstars Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in their 83-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 playoffs, recently passed fashion advice to KD.

An 11-time All-Star, KD never appears in explosive attires like his ex-teammates and friends Russell Westbrook or Draymond Green. His mantra is plain and simple, train-hoop-conquer-tweet, repeat. Durant loves social media, but he doesn’t like to follow the social trend in the NBA. What he wears is of least importance to the two-time Finals MVP. But his teammate wouldn’t leave him alone.

It is not like age has caught up to the Nets star or he’s more into winning now after getting the taste of winning Larry O’Briens twice, he was always this way.

“I don’t try too hard, but I like to stand out,” KD, during his OKC days, told in an interview with teenvogue.com.

While it would have been hard to be a Russell Westbrook teammate and not dress up, KD was never interested in impressing anybody at all.

“You can tell when somebody’s comfortable in an outfit. Growing up, I would look in the mirror and think, Will this person like what I’ve got on? Now, if I like it, that’s all that matters.” he says.

Bruce Brown got shut down by KD for dissecting his outfit

KD, one of the league’s best ballers is never interested in following any fashion trend, which is not what NBA guys do. Durant is pretty grounded when it comes to style, he’s more interested in collecting trophies and records.

While most of his clothes are custom-made due to his height, he maintains his fashion cred by buying off-the-rack, T-shirts, jackets, and Givenchy henleys or simply a hoodie with track pants. He can be seen suited up sometimes, but that’s rare.

Recently he was given fashion advice by his teammate Bruce Brown to which KD said

“I’m a hooper man. I don’t do all that fashion shit.”

Kevin Durant to Bruce Brown, who was dissecting his outfit: “I’m a hooper man. I don’t do all that fashion shit.” — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 26, 2021

But he did carry a look with the backpack every post-game. For multiple years since 2011, KD would show up in interviews with a backpack, igniting a trend in Oklahoma after which Nike launched KD backpacks.

Remember when KD used to wear a backpack EVERYWHERE he went? pic.twitter.com/whGBfg2A2p — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) April 7, 2021

He then switched from bags, the only flashy thing in his fashion segment to glasses for a while.

Nike Vision debuts Kevin Durant sunglasses https://t.co/bn78vN8EFt pic.twitter.com/lNfvyaM65l — FashionNetwork Worldwide (@FNW_WW) November 14, 2018

That’s it. That’s the most KD ever did to add to his closet, the most simple closet in the NBA for sure.

The guy earns millions of dollars and barely spends on anything flashy. He can be an inspiration to the rising basketball stars who could use their energy and time in becoming a hooper like KD.