“Stephen Curry’s 40-footer, Klay Thompson’s Game 6, and Kevin Durant’s first game back”: Warriors’ Draymond Green recalls his favorite Oklahoma City memories

Warriors’ Draymond Green recalls his favorite Oklahoma City memories as the Warriors prepare to face the Thunder

The Golden State Warriors are in Oklahoma City, as they prepare to face the Thunder tonight. Stephen Curry and co. would look to build on their 3-0 start to the season. The Dubs would like to continue their hot streak against the young Thunder team.

The Warriors, as a team, have had quite a wonderful start to the season. Despite Stephen Curry shooting below average in 2 out of the 3 games, the Warriors have found ways to win. Draymond Green had two games back-to-back with double-digit scoring. That has really helped the Dubs.

Steve Kerr and co. would like to finish this mini-road trip with a win, starting their homestand unbeaten. On the other hand, the Thunder would like to win their first game of the season. Before the game, Draymond Green was asked about his favorite and worse OKC memory.

Draymond Green lists his 3 favorite Oklahoma City memories

As the Warriors prepare to face the Thunder, Draymond Green sat down and talked with members of the media. There, he revealed his three favorite memories in OKC. The first two are frankly not too hard to guess. The third one though.

The Warriors are in Oklahoma City. Draymond Green discusses some of his memories here. pic.twitter.com/OLusrCyfIs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 26, 2021

Draymond’s first memory is Stephen Curry hitting that 40-feet dagger back in 2016.

“Curry, way downtown – BANG! BANG!” Five years ago today, Steph Curry made 12 three-pointers against OKC, including this game-winning DAGGER to win the game in OT. pic.twitter.com/XHpkarPFWg — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 27, 2021

His second favorite memory is another classic. Klay Thompson taking over in Game 6 of the Conference Finals in 2016.

Four years ago today, Game 6 Klay dropped 11 3s on the OKC Thunder 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CdnxGiROZ1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 28, 2020

His third memory is Kevin Durant‘s first game back. The Thunder fans didn’t take kindly to Durant ditching them to join the Dubs, who beat them 4-3 in the Conference Finals the previous year. Green recalls how they had to be escorted by the police to their hotel at 4 AM.

While Green did not share the bad memory, there have been quite a few guesses.

The Dubs would like to secure a comfortable win tonight, and likely avoid adding a moment to Green’s bad memory list.