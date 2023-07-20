Nikola Jokic’s Former Teammate ‘Blamed’ Giannis Antetokounmpo for ‘Empty’ Pistons Arena Amidst Bucks’ First ECF Run in 18 Years: “Everybody Knew It Was Over!”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest players in the NBA today. And, his greatness first came on display back in 2018-2019. At that point, the Milwaukee Bucks were on a roll, with the Greek Freak leading from the front. He even led the team on its first Eastern Conference Finals run in 18 years. In fact, in a recent interview with Tidal League, Nikola Jokic’s former teammate Bruce Brown blamed him for making Detroit Pistons fans not show up for the game during the Playoffs.

In 2019, the league was introduced to a whole new version of Giannis. He was unstoppable and Pistons fans got to witness it firsthand when he played a crucial role in sweeping them in the Playoffs. It was a performance, even Brown, who played for the Pistons at the time was astounded by.

Bruce Brown blames Giannis Antetokounmpo for empty stadium during Detroit Pistons Playoffs exit in 2019

Four years ago, the Detroit Pistons found themselves in the Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was an interesting Eastern Conference matchup and one that many hoped would be entertaining. However, things didn’t go as planned.

As Bruce Brown, who was on the Pistons at the time suggested, there was only one reason the Pistons were swept. And, that reason was none other than the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo. A player, who he claims caused Pistons fans to completely boycott Game 4 because they knew the series was over. Brown in a recent interview described what it was like back in 2019.

Back then, Brown was new to the league and had made the Playoffs for the first time as a Piston. Unfortunately, their run was cut short by a first-round sweep from the Bucks. Despite a glimmer of hope in Game 3, where the city of Detroit rallied behind the team, the mood quickly soured. By Game 4, the arena was empty, and both fans and players knew it was over. In an interesting conversation on Tidal League, between Brown and host Theo, Brown said:

Brown: “Yeah, in Detroit? Yeah! We got up out of there quick. Four games. Gone. Giannis.” Theo: “How was Detroit in the Playoffs?” Brown: “I would say Game 3 was lit. And, in Game 4 everybody knew it was over. So they didn’t show up. Game 3 come out…lit! The best I ever seen in the city.” Theo: “Shoutout Detroit fans man! Y’all realists out there” Brown: “Game 4…” Theo: “We ain’t even going to the game bruh…”

It truly was an incredible performance. One that announced Giannis to the rest of the world. Since then, anytime anyone goes up against the Bucks, they know the Greek Freak is the man to watch out for.

The Greek Freak won back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020 before finally winning a championship in 2021

The 2018-2019 season was one where the whole world was put on notice by Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was his first MVP season, where he led the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals. The following 2019-2020 season was another milestone, the Greek Freak registered his second MVP but crashed out in the second round of Playoffs in the NBA Bubble.

However, all his hard work paid off in the 2020-2021 season. While he did not win MVP, he won his first NBA Championship with the Bucks, solidifying his position as an all-time great.

Giannis truly is a freak of nature as his nickname suggests. And, although the Bucks did have a disappointing run in the 2023 Playoffs, you can be sure he will come back next season, hungry for redemption.