“I’m a little jealous Chris Paul is still out there shining”: Deron Williams accepts his jealousy for his past rival from New Orleans-Utah rivalry during late-00s

Chris Paul and Deron Williams rivalry was one of the best point-guard rivalries in the NBA and the latter feels jealous of how Phoenix Suns star manages to still play at the highest of levels

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in the game of basketball, if not the best. Although he has had tough luck in winning trophies, the 6’0 guard has always been a winner. Wherever he goes the team becomes a contender.

He has been doing it for 19 years, his college basketball team ranked 1st in the nation for the first time in their history in his sophomore year.

The Phoenix Suns’ starting distributer is in his 17th year in the NBA. He has led his team to be a title contender for the past two seasons including the ongoing one when they weren’t even qualifying for the Playoffs before CP3 landed there.

His fellow draft inductee Deron Williams who has turned to boxing, and is about to have his first fight with former NFL superstar Frank Gore talked about the point guard’s impact recently.

HBD Deron Williams (3rd pick) & Raymond Felton (5th pick) CP3 was the 4th pick. pic.twitter.com/lQst1zWyzo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 27, 2021

Chris Paul and Deron Williams’ were rivals and best point guards in the NBA

Deron Williams was one of the top prospects in the NBA in 2005, he was drafted 3rd overall just before CP3. While both went their separate ways, Deron went to the Utah Jazz and Chris to New Orleans Hornets, their names always came up together whenever a fan or an expert spoke about the best point guard in the league.

That rivalry went on for years before Deron started struggling with injuries. After breaking several ankles in NBA with his atrocious dribbling skills Deron himself struggled with his ankles a lot.

Deron Williams was so cold in his prime🥶 This crossover on Jason Terry was so disrespectful😤pic.twitter.com/0tNowHmaAG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 23, 2020

After spending 6 seasons in Utah, with two stoppages in Brooklyn and Mavericks he ended his career in Cleveland. He made 3 All-Star teams, 2 All-NBA teams, and won 2 Olympic Gold Medals with the United States National team. He achieved far less in his career than everybody’s expectations.

Deron Williams says he is jealous of how Chris Paul defied time

Chris Paul had it his way. The “Point God” made 11 All-Star teams, 10 All-NBA team selections, and 9 NBA All-Defensive teams. The Point God has achieved everything in his career except a Larry O’Brien. Which he is now looking to do with the Phoenix Suns. And his former competitor is jealous of CP3’s long career.

“I’m a little jealous he’s still out there shining,” 37-year-old Williams said this week while talking to TMZ Sports. “And, you know, it’s fun to watch. He’s a special player, one of the best to ever do it and he’s defied time.”

The 6-time steals leader recently signed a 4-year $120 million contract extension with the Suns. He’ll be 40 in his final few months of the contract.

And he’s not looking like he’s lost the touch, he is leading the league in assists and steals in the first 15 games this season.

“Seems like every team he goes to he makes them instantly better because there’s nobody who predicted the Suns to be in the Finals last year, he was a huge part of that” D-Will said.

Indeed he has continued his last season’s form and is leading the young squad of Devin Booker and Co to sit at second place in the Western Conference.