“I’m a Sniper!”: Damian Lillard Poses Tough ‘Clog Up the Paint or 9 3s’ Question 22 Days Before Season Opener With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The NBA season is barely 20 days away, and no fans would be as excited as the Bucks fans. They made a league-altering move last week which landed them Damian Lillard. Many have tried to predict what the duo can do together and tried to give their assessment about the same. In a video uploaded by the Bucks from the training camp, Dame talked about the threat that he and Giannis Antetokounmpo pose, in a way warning his opponents.

Unfortunately, the Bucks fans would have to wait an extra couple of days before seeing their stars play in the season opener. While the season starts on October 24th, the Bucks have their first game lined up for October 26th against the 76ers. However, the extra few days of wait blended with the excitement the stars are providing with their statements, might make the 22 days left go by faster.

Damian Lillard poses ‘Clog the Pain or 9 3s’ question for Bucks’ opponents

As the Bucks work together and form a chemistry with one another, one thing is certain: Damian Lillard is having fun. Following Day 2 of training camp, Dame spoke to the media. He talked about what a lethal combo he makes on the court with Giannis.

““They’re not gonna allow this dude to come downhill and just dunk every time. Those guys ate off that a lot. There’s two on the ball and you’re popping open threes and I’m a sniper. Which one are you gonna do? Are you gonna clog up the paint or are you gonna allow me to make 9 3s?”

What Dame said is exactly what many people envision the Bucks offense as, heading into the year. On top of that, their pick-and-roll game would be solid as well, making them a threat on the floor together. It’ll be interesting to see what strategies the opponent coaches come up with to slow down this Milwaukee duo.

Dame and Giannis have their eyes set on a championship

Back in August, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to the New York Times. That interview rang a lot of alarm bells, especially after people read what Giannis said about winning.

“I don’t want to be 20 years on the same team and don’t win another championship”

His interview on 48 Minutes further reiterated the same, as he said,

“But most importantly, I’m a winner. I want to win. And I have to do whatever it takes for me to win. And if there’s a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien, I have to take that better situation.”

Seeing all of this, the Bucks made a move and got him a bonafide superstar as his teammate. This gives both him and Damian Lillard the best chance they’ve had at a championship in their entire careers. Surely, they are looking at it the same way as well. Giannis’ first text to Dame after the trade itself made their intentions very clear.

“Let’s get this f**king championship.”

Both stars have expectations from each other, and so do the fans. It now remains to be seen what the Bucks can do with their new roster and whether they can bring in another Larry O’Brien trophy.