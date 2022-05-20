“Steph Curry budgeted $14 million to produce $50 million movie ‘Breakthrough'”: When Warriors star showed his hand at the box office by releasing a faith-based drama movie

Steph Curry is well known for producing all kinds of magic on the basketball court, but back in 2019, he tried his hand in the film industry as well.

Curry is currently in the midst of another deep playoff run with the Warriors. After injuries decimated the Warriors roster the past two years, keeping them out of the postseason, Curry and company have come roaring back this year.

Behind the continued stellar play of Curry, Jordan Poole’s emergence, and Klay Thompson’s return, the Warriors have often looked like the class of the Western Conference.

They displayed that class in game one of the Western Conference Finals by humiliating the Dallas Mavericks 112-87. Curry is hungry to make it back to the game’s biggest stage after a two year drought, and it’s showing with the way he’s leading the Warriors. Sure, he may not be the same Curry he once used to be, but this team still revolves around him.

With athletes venturing out into all kinds of different business avenues, it’s not too surprising to think about how Curry was once the producer of a movie.

Steph Curry produced nearly $50 million movie ‘Breakthrough’

With a budget of $14 million, Steph Curry joined the staff of ‘Breakthrough’ as an executive producer. He felt the story of the movie was something he could relate to as the film focused on faith and family.

The move to join the set was part of Curry’s banner Unanimous Media which looks to develop its own films and projects and has a TV deal in place with Sony Pictures. However, Curry was invested in this movie and had to jump in.

The movie is based off the book ‘The Impossible’ by Joyce Smith and details the real-life story of how Joyce’s son drowned after falling through the ice. Joyce’s son, 14 year old John Smith, had no pulse for an hour and was pronounced dead. However, through the sheer power of prayer, John was miraculously revived.

“John’s story is nothing short of incredible,” Curry said at the time. “It’s a story about the power of prayer and perseverance and one I immediately connected to. After reading the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing it to life onscreen.”

The movie made $40,713,082 at the box office in the US and it made an additional $8,518,592 worldwide, giving it a total box office of $49,231,674, nearly $50 million. With a net worth of $160 million, this was definitely a venture that was feasible for Curry, and he took full advantage of trying to bring Joyce and John’s story on to the big screen.

I couldn’t be more humbled to be a part of bringing this film to life. It’s been an incredible journey from first reading the script to release day finally being here. This film is truly inspirational. Grab your 🍿 Breakthrough is in theaters today!! pic.twitter.com/lIsUSOc4Kn — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 17, 2019

