‘LeBron James Was Younger Then’: Nick Young and Gil’s Arena Discuss How the Lakers Can Defeat Nikola Jokic

The Los Angeles Lakers have already started making moves to strengthen their title chances this season. They were able to bolster their wing depth by adding Dorian Finney-Smith in a recent trade. But Nick Young, Kenyon Martin, and Gilbert Arenas, still believe the Purple and Gold are missing a key piece, a true center to make them bulletproof in the postseason.

Anthony Davis has operated mostly as a five this season for Los Angeles, but the nine-time All-Star has voiced his preference to play power forward in the past.

Without the productive centers Los Angeles has had in recent years, including Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee, the Gil’s Arena crew believes the team needs to make a move for a center to shift AD back to his natural position. “You gotta go get a 5 man,” K-Mart said, referencing the work Nikola Jokic gave the Lakers in last year’s postseason.

Arenas explained the value of having veteran centers like Howard and McGee, who allow AD to wreak havoc all over the court instead of being chained to the painted area. “Think about all the other bigs on the team to relieve pressure for [Davis]… He gets to play the weak man and help,” the three-time All-Star stated.

“But [LeBron] was younger then,” Young immediately fired back, insinuating that LA doesn’t have the luxury of playing two bigs with an aging James.

Martin underlined his point by recalling Jokic’s dominance in L.A, but Swaggy P doesn’t believe the Nuggets are the team the Lakers should be building to beat right now. “I don’t think Joker’s the lead candidate no more… Have you seen [the Nuggets] lately?” Young responded, downplaying Denver’s chances in the postseason.

The Nuggets sit at 17-13, seventh in the Western Conference, so it appears the Lakers will have bigger fish to fry if they do end up in a contending spot in the postseason. For now, though, they are making moves they know will help the team.

The Lakers have already strengthened their roster

While not a physical rim protector, Finney-Smith provides the perfect blend of shooting and defense that all LeBron-led teams require, making him a seamless fit in the team’s starting lineup. The move also brought in point guard Shake Milton, who will fill the playmaking void that D’Angelo Russell’s departure left.

The King appears to approve of the move, lauding the franchise’s newest acquisitions in a recent interview. “[DFS and Milton] bring experience and toughness. They are guys who played in big games and mastered their roles throughout their career and I’m looking forward to them getting into our system and having an immediate impact,” he said about his new teammates.

The Lakers are still lacking a true center. So fans will stay tuned as the trade deadline slowly approaches.