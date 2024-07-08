Kevin Durant Intelligently Negates Narrative Spread by Mainstream Media

Feb 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) walks on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Phoenix Suns’ disappointing first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, reports emerged that Kevin Durant was considering exiting the franchise less than 18 months after forcing a move to the team. However, the veteran forward dispelled the reports and voiced his frustration about the media’s penchant for creating such narratives about him.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, the two-time Finals MVP pledged his loyalty to the Suns. He revealed he has been in touch with the team’s coaching staff and front office since their season-ending loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves (116-122). KD then called out the media for misleading fans with fake reports. The 35-year-old power forward claimed that he tries to avoid validating the rumors by addressing them, but struggles to shut them out. Durant said,

“It’s hard not to hear what they say about you… Especially when you can just make up lies. Like, everybody gonna believe you. You just press the ‘KD wanna leave’ button anytime you want some attention… What else is gonna get people going around this time (the offseason)? ‘The journeyman is leaving again.’ That storyline will always hit.”

KD is one of the most insightful dudes in the NBA. It’s sad that, to some degree, he’s lost control of how fans view him. When I spoke to him for the book, it was one of the best, most refreshing conversations I had with a player. pic.twitter.com/XNMZw3qcbF — Mike Singer (@msinger) July 7, 2024

The Suns superstar added that the fans and analysts treating negative rumors about him like a gospel bothers him, especially when there’s no semblance of truth to support them. The 14-time All-Star accepted that he could not control the narratives about him, but noted that fans have developed a ‘bad habit’ of believing every negative story about him.

Durant has set the record straight about his rumored exit from the Suns, ending any hope potential suitors had of inking the superstar forward.

The Kevin Durant trade saga

In June, the Houston Rockets swapped multiple picks with the Brooklyn Nets and acquired the Suns’ draft assets, which they had traded to land Kevin Durant. The Rockets reportedly made the deal, assuming they’d have a better chance of pulling off a blockbuster trade to bring the veteran forward to Houston if they could hand back Phoenix their draft assets in a potential deal.

The reports prompted Suns owner Mat Ishbia to put out a statement on X, which read,

“Everyone talking about the drama and storylines, some are right and some are just wrong. My turn. Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it. Gotta love draft night! Go Suns.”

The rumors about KD’s exit stopped after Ishbia dismissed the notion that the Suns would entertain trading their veteran superstar. The Suns are now looking to surround Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal with complimentary pieces and build a roster that could compete for the title.

The veteran forward and the franchise remain committed to each other for now. However, a messy divorce could be forthcoming if things go south next season.