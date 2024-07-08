Why Didn’t Stephen Curry Play in the 2016 Olympics? First Time Olympian Answers

After being cut from the 2012 United States Olympic team, Stephen Curry had promised that he would use the snub as motivation to show up ready four years later. However, Curry never really made it to the USA Olympics squad despite his dominant run in the NBA. But Steph has finally made it to the Olympics roster, and the Warriors superstar recently explained to fans what took so long.

Advertisement

“I was hurt in 2016. Don’t remember what situation it was in 2020-21, whenever that went down. Now…I am feeling as healthy as I have ever been..” Curry told the media during a press conference at the UNLV Center on Sunday.

“I was hurt in 2016…” Steph Curry on why he didn’t play in the 2016 Olympics pic.twitter.com/i81vczXk9o — LoonMuse (@KevonLooneyMuse) July 8, 2024

While some might remember, most have forgotten how big of a deal it was that Curry didn’t take part in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The ruckus was mostly because he had just won the first-ever unanimous MVP Trophy. Therefore, people were expecting the best player in the world to suit up and bring home the Gold for Team USA. But injuries apparently derailed all plans of Curry representing his country.

It all started with a tweaked ankle, which was followed by a sprain in his right knee, which occurred in the first-round series against the Houston Rockets of that year’s NBA playoffs. As the Warriors rolled past the remaining teams in the West, injuries[ankle, elbow, and shoulder] kept piling on for Curry.

Years later, Kerr admitted to “CSN Bay Area” that Curry was badly hobbled for the entirety of the postseason. A shocking revelation considering how the GSW dynasty would change after their 2016 Finals defeat.

But in 2020-21, it wasn’t injuries that stopped Curry from playing. He even confessed to not knowing why he didn’t play.

Stephen Curry didn’t suit up for the 2020 Olympics without reason.

Stephen Curry is currently in Nevada practicing with his Team USA mates. But back in 2021, Curry had a healthy body and a roster spot waiting for him. But he abdicated it, choosing to play golf over the summer instead.

Curry’s teammate Draymond Green was on the roster and even won gold. But Curry declared that even though he had the itch to play, he has decided against it. While talking to the media about his decision to not play in Tokyo[2021], Curry said,

“It just wasn’t right for me…Very confident in that decision. No regrets at all. Obviously being here, playing golf, having fun with my family — that’s a personal thing. But there’s always that itch to play and play on the biggest stage, like the Olympics. But it just wasn’t the right thing for me and the right time.”

The Tokyo Olympics were held in 2021 during a turbulent lockdown protocol due to the spread of the pandemic. That could be a reason why Curry didn’t want to play, deciding to stay close to his family instead.

However, the important thing is he is on the team this year and is all set to win his first Gold Medal for Team USA.