“I’m always big on listening to my elders and Shaq was giving me some good advice”: Russell Westbrook refutes claims of beef between him and the Lakers legend

Russell Westbrook reveals the conversation he had with Shaq with the latter on the sidelines for a Lakers game.

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling to say the least to start off this 2021-22 NBA season. The 2017 MVP has received a brunt of the flack for how the purple and gold have fared so far this season due to his undeniably awkward fit alongside LeBron James.

With the trade deadline mere 8 days away, it’ll be interesting what the Lakers do to try to revamp their roster. However, with the size of Russ’s contract being as large as it is and them not owning a single one of their picks till 2027, the market looks dull for LA’s ‘premier’ squad.

It was also confirmed last month that the Lakers organization has, ‘No plan B’ and that Russell Westbrook was not going to be moved this season.

With Brodie in for the long haul, Shaq gave him tips from the sidelines on how to potentially play better in a game against the Orlando Magic, telling him to slow down.

Russell Westbrook on the advice he received from Shaq.

Shaq would go on to admit on Jan 26th that he did indeed tell Russell Westbrook to slow down his game as he’s having younger guys catch up to him on fast-breaks.

Following Tuesday’s practice (the LakeShow’s 15th session of the season), Russ talked about what him and O’Neal discussed that day during the Magic game.

“When somebody like Shaq is seeing and watching the game, I’m always big on listening to my elders and listening to the ones that were before me. Shaq was giving me some good advice about changing speeds at different times coming up the floor, which was very helpful not just in that game but as I watch myself moving forward and trying to continue doing that the rest of the year.”

The Lakers are 1-4 since that Magic game but Russell Westbrook has been playing well above his season averages, posting up 22.8 points and 6.8 assists while turning the ball over 3.8 times in those 5 games.