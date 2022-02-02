“Giannis just passed Michael Jordan in all-time triple doubles!”: How the Bucks superstar has worked his way up to trump the Bulls legend

Giannis officially passes Michael Jordan in total triple doubles notched all-time after he goes off against the Washington Wizards.

Though Jason Kidd may have had a questionable life off the court, when he was on it as the Milwaukee Bucks head coach, he was crucial in developing Giannis into what he is today. Seen as a long-term project, the 15th pick in 2013 was lauded as someone who could, well, turn into exactly what he has become today.

The main thing Kidd did was give the ball to Giannis on far more possessions to bring it up the court and handle some on-ball distribution on the half-court. Fast-forward to today and the ‘Greek Freak’ has been able to pull off some of the best bullet passes in the game.

Adding assists to his stacked stat sheet of points, rebounds, and blocks on a nightly basis was crucial for him to become, at the very least, a double threat off the catch. With his improved shooting from beyond, triple threat status is on the precipice for the reigning Finals MVP.

Giannis passes Michael Jordan on the all-time triple double list.

Michael Jordan had notched merely 28 triple doubles in his 15 year career in the NBA. 10 of these TDs came in an 11 game span when he had switched to the point guard position and played more of an Oscar Robertson type roll for the Chicago Bulls in the ‘89 season under Doug Collins’s tutelage.

So Jordan clearly had the ability to crash the glass and dish the rock but with one of the greatest point forwards of all time on his team (Scottie Pippen), why should he?

Giannis, in merely his 9th season in the league, has passed the ‘GOAT’ on the all-time triple double list and is currently 18th. He notched a monster TD against the Washington Wizards last night in a 14 point victory that saw him have 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists on 14-18 shooting from 2-point range.