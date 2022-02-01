“Joel Embiid had a poor showing against the Raptors but did I blame him?”: Simmons upset with how the Sixers MVP ‘pushed him under the bus’ in Hawks series

Ben Simmons is reportedly infuriated at the fact that Joel Embiid blamed him for the loss against the Hawks when Embiid had a poor showing against the Raptors.

The Ben Simmons debacle in Philadelphia hasn’t eased in the slightest ever since the 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in 7 games in the Eastern Conference Semis. It was clear from the moment the Sixers walked off the court that the team’s make-up would change in some way, shape, or form, and it most certainly.

Simmons hasn’t shown up to a single one of the Sixers’ games this ‘22 NBA season and has racked up a whopping $19 million in fines due to his absence. The team, led by MVP candidate Joel Embiid, seems to be doing fine without him as they’re fresh off a stellar OT victory against the 3rd best record in the league, Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA analysts and fans alike has crucified Ben Simmons for not taking the criticism he has received in a constructive way, labeling him ‘soft’.

Simmons has said little to nothing about the current predicament he’s in but reports have surfaced from ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne where sources close to the DPOY candidate have spoken on his behalf.

Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid blaming him for the Sixers loss.

Ben Simmons has attacked online for his extremely passive behavior when the fourth quarter rolled around. In 7 games against the Hawks in the ECSF, Simmons attempted 3 FGs in total. He shot 0 times in the 4th in five games, including the pivotal Game 7.

Following the game, a particular soundbite from Joel Embiid was taken out of context during his postgame interview where it seemed as though he blamed Simmons giving up a wide open dunk in the 4th in Game 7 was the turning point for the Sixers.

Ben Simmons has responded through his sources and said that he was upset by this as he had not blamed Embiid for playing poorly against the Raptors in 2019.

“According to sources close to Simmons, he’s upset that Embiid seemed to blame him for last season’s playoff loss, when Simmons did not blame Embiid for Embiid’s poor showing in the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors in 2019.” 😳 – @ramonashelburne on Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/lpmfVLqPN4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 1, 2022

In all fairness, Embiid was a +90 that series while Simmons was a –16. Jimmy Butler was undoubtedly the Sixers’ best player that series but by no means through the eye test was Simmons more valuable to Philly than Joel in that Raps series.