“I’m Bill Russell? Oh sh*t I’m Bill Russell!!”: Karl-Anthony Towns fires back at Draymond Green for defending Russell Westbrook

Karl-Anthony Towns defends himself from Draymond Green by claiming he isn’t the coach while talking about Russell Westbrook.

Karl Anthony-Towns seems to have found himself in a bit of hot water ever since last night. While live-streaming with Adin Ross, the Minnesota TimberWolf talked about how he doesn’t care about stats one bit and that winning is what he’s all about.

When asked about what he thought about Russell Westbrook, KAT revealed that he believes the Lakers guard chases stats. He did however give Westbrook his flowers, calling him a ‘helluva player’.

This comment by Karl Anthony-Towns didn’t seem to bode well with Draymond Green unfortunately as he took to an Instagram comment section to call out KAT for his comments.

“I once watched from the bench due to us beating the Twolves a** and he was in the game down 20 with 2 mins to go. Come on man. Stop talking about the ‘bros’ and yelling this a ‘brotherhood’. SMH,” said Draymond.

Also read: “Karl-Anthony Towns!! stop talking to people about the ‘bros’ and yelling this is a ‘brotherhood’ SMH”: Draymond Green shuts down the Wolves big-man after the latter accused Russell Westbrook of chasing stats

Karl-Anthony Towns responds to Draymond Green’s comments.

Karl-Anthony Towns gets back on live stream almost immediately after Draymond’s comments to clear the air on what transpired a couple hours earlier. He, of course, doesn’t back down from firing back at the Warriors superstar but also ends up giving him his flowers while at.

Also read: “People are expecting me to have f**king 25, 15, and 15, I know I have done that for the past five years or so, but it’s not like a normal thing”: Russell Westbrook sends out a stern message to his critics and naysayers

“I don’t know what that happens to do with Russell Westbrook, so it doesn’t make sense. But I guess, you won by twenty *sarcastically claps hands*? I didn’t know I was the coach? I was the coach? I was told to be in the game with 2 minutes left down 20?! I’m Bill Russell! Oh sh*t I’m Bill Russell!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Sources (@sidelinesources)

This of course, is a nod to the fact that Russell functioned as a player-coach in the late 60s with the Boston Celtics. These sarcastic comments from KAT haven’t been responded to as of yet. He did however end up calling Green’s Warriors an all-time great team so it wasn’t all sarcasm from the former All-Star.