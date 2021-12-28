Basketball

“I’m Bill Russell? Oh sh*t I’m Bill Russell!!”: Karl-Anthony Towns fires back at Draymond Green for defending Russell Westbrook

“I’m Bill Russell? Oh sh*t I’m Bill Russell!!”: Karl-Anthony Towns fires back at Draymond Green for defending Russell Westbrook
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Sourav Ganguly Covid positive: BCCI president and former Indian captain tests positive for Covid-19
Next Article
"You don't prioritize England's most traditional format": Jonathan Trott slams England for prioritizing white-ball cricket after Ashes 2021-22 defeat
NBA Latest Post
“How did Ja Morant hang in the air for so long with Devin Booker contesting?!”: The Grizzlies superstar effortlessly ‘out-clutched’ D-Book in Suns loss
“How did Ja Morant hang in the air for so long with Devin Booker contesting?!”: The Grizzlies superstar effortlessly ‘out-clutched’ D-Book in Suns loss

Ja Morant hits the game-winning lay-up over Devin Booker after the latter had just hit…