“Karl-Anthony Towns!! stop talking to people about the ‘bros’ and yelling this is a ‘brotherhood’ SMH”: Draymond Green shuts down the Wolves big-man after the latter accused Russell Westbrook of chasing stats

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns gets thrashed by Draymond Green after critiquing Russell Westbrook’s stat-stuffing

There is no doubt in any basketball fan’s mind that Russell Westbrook plays for statistics. The triple-double machine is the undisputed king of stuffing stats. Brodie has taken most of his teams to at least make it to the Playoffs, which is a great feat on its own.

But his recent lack of success to win any games for the Lakers, his 3rd team in 3-years, has made him the talk of the town since 15th December. Although there might be no team interested in singing the 2017 MVP, he has been part of trade rumors.

With rumors comes the discussion about the playing style, impact, and success rates of the player. And who better to do all of that apart from a Minnesota Timberwolves player? Since the addition of Patrick Beverley, other stars of the team seemed to have learned many antics of the point guard.

Also read: “A triple-double doesn’t mean the player played well”: Stan van Gundy indirectly criticized Russell Westbrook after another middling outing in a Lakers loss

This time it was the Wolves big man, Karl Anthony-Towns said Russell Westbrook chased stats talking to Twitch streamer Adin Ross on Monday.

“Russell Westbrook gets stats. He chases stats but I think he is a hell of a player though. I don’t care about what anyone says. You know how difficult it is to get a triple-double. He plays hella hard but sometimes he’s too quick and tries too much.”

Now Draymond Green has called out KAT on his views on Russ.

Draymond Green shuts Karl-Anthony Towns up

The Warriors point forward has had numerous battles with both Westbrook and Towns for years. Draymond Green responded to KAT’s views about the Lakers point guard with an Instagram comment to that remark, suggesting Towns was guilty of the same thing.

“I once watched from the bench due to us beating the Twolves a** and he was in the game down 20 with 2 mins to go,” Green wrote in a post on KAT’s interview.

“Come on man. Stop talking to people about the ‘bros’ and yelling this is a ‘brotherhood.’ SMH.”

Draymond Green exposes Karl-Anthony Towns after he calls out Russell Westbrook for chasing stats: https://t.co/vA71411iEl — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 27, 2021

It’s so bizarrely poor of Towns to talk about Westbrook’s stat-stuffing when he has not been able to lead the Wolves to the Playoffs more than once in his career. While Russell has missed the playoffs just twice, having a much longer career than Towns.

Also read: “No offense, but you don’t have to run that far!”: Tom Brady aimed swipes at NBA players’ training regimens with Draymond Green watching on The Shop

And this is not the first time he is talking against a big-name player with no instigation. That is why Green is targeting Towns to put him in his place until the Big man proves himself on a bigger stage.