“People are expecting me to have f**king 25, 15, and 15, I know I have done that for the past five years or so, but it’s not like a normal thing”: Russell Westbrook sends out a stern message to his critics and naysayers

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook responds to criticism against his playing style and how people think he should play.

Russell Westbrook is one of the most athletic point guards the NBA has ever witnessed. The two-time scoring champion has averaged a triple-double in the last three of his four seasons. Despite this, Brodie has been under immense scrutiny for his inability to win games and cause turnovers.

Westbrook’s jump shot conversion continues to dip, with his turnover rate being a constant concern. The former MVP has committed turnovers in 401 straight games, creating a record. Westbrook is currently averaging 4.6 turnovers per game, the highest in the league.

The former OKC superstar has been the focal point of criticism surrounding the Lakers. According to multiple trade analysts and pundits, Westbrook is a misfit on the Lakers roster. His ball-dominant nature of playing continues to be a cause of concern.

During a recent media interaction, Westbrook stated that he was over the situation, which had people telling him how to play.

Russell Westbrook responds to the constant scrutiny.

The LA Lakers are currently below +500 with a 16-18 record. LeBron James, and co lost to the Kevin Durant less Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. Though Westbrook had a triple-double, he was 4-for-20 from the field. The point guard would face a lot of heat for his dismal performance.

There has been a growing voice to get Westbrook traded. However, the 33-year old seems the least perturbed about it. During a recent media interaction, Westbrook addressed the constant scrutiny against him.

“I’m over the whole situation of what everybody else wants me to be doing and what they think I should do.”

“I think people are expecting me to have f**kin, 25, 15, and 15. That’s not like a normal thing people do consistently. I know I have done that for the past five years or so, but it’s not like a normal thing. So when people are saying Russ be Russ, nobody understands what that means. I think people just say it.

Though Westbrook has had some notable clutch moments this season, he hasn’t lived up to expectations, with the almost 37-year old James doing all the heavy lifting for the Lakers. Many expected Brodie to run the offense of the Lakers, taking some load off James.

One cannot doubt Westbrook’s hustle and integrity towards the game. However, he might not have been the best choice for the purple and gold team.