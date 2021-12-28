“Michael Jordan can go to another level anytime he wants to”: When Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and James Worthy termed the GOAT as “the greatest” even before he turned 23-years-old

Before Michael Jordan started his third campaign as an NBA professional, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and James Worthy had some huge compliments for the Bulls legend.

Michael Jordan is easily one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed. Apart from being one of the most impactful players, Mike was considered a basketball god. Till today, fans rave about his insane gameplay and achievements.

It was because of Michael that the Chicago Bulls franchise is one of the greatest dynasties in history. Of course, with the help from stars like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, MJ helped the Bulls be the most dominant team in the 1990s. Winning two successful three-peats, finishing a season with a flawless 72-10 record, there was virtually nothing that the Bulls hadn’t achieved because of their leader.

With 14 All-Star appearances, 10 Scoring titles, 11 All-NBA selections, 6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVP, and 5 league MVPs under his belt, MJ has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history to rightfully claim the GOAT title.

“Michael Jordan is the most talented player in the NBA”: Larry Bird back in 1986

It didn’t take Mike long enough to dominate the league when he stepped on the hardwood. In fact, in only his first season, as a young 21-year-old, His Airness torched the league night in and night out, averaging an incredible 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

However, early on in his second season, Jordan suffered a fractured bone in his left foot. He ended up playing only 18 games in that season. Despite being sidelined for 64 games the previous season, entering the 1986-1987 campaign, several NBA stars still considered MJ as “the greatest player in the game”.

James Worthy spoke about his UNC teammate:

“I knew he would be a good ballplayer, but I didn’t think he would come right in and dominate the game like he had thus far.”

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson too gave a young Air Jordan some huge praises.

“He’s a type of player that can go to another level anytime he wants to,” Bird said about Jordan. “Probably the greatest player in the game right now.”

“Michael Jordan is the most talented player in the NBA,” Magic said. “By far.”

