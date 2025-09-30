Paige Bueckers Opens Up on Her Trash-Talking Style and the Biggest Talkers in the WNBA

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. | Credits- Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings have truly struck gold with Paige Bueckers. They may have missed out on the playoffs this season, but have discovered a talent who’s not just an explosive scorer, but also someone who’s not afraid of exchanging a few verbal jabs on the court.

Bueckers has brought some intense trash-talking into the WNBA. She usually lets her game do the talking, but that doesn’t mean she won’t fire back when someone gets up in her business.

In an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Oscar-winning actress asked the 23-year-old to name the WNBA’s biggest on-court chirpers, and Bueckers didn’t hesitate to drop a few names before talking about herself.

“I would say Alyssa Thomas is one that gets into some trash talk,” stated Bueckers. “She’s tough. Courtney Williams. The Studbuz. They talk a little game. I would say those guys.”

Those are good comps. Thomas isn’t just a verbal abuser. She’ll bully someone in the paint, drop a triple-double, and still find time to let them know about it. That edge is part of what makes her the heartbeat of the Connecticut Sun.

The Studbudz, Courtney Williams, and Natisha Hiedeman bring swagger and fun every time they hit the court. They aren’t shy about talking smack, hyping each other up, and backing it all up with their play. That energy is exactly what makes them one of the W’s most entertaining duos, and they’ve cashed in on that popularity with their Twitch presence.

As good as Williams, Thomas, and Hiedeman are, they still pale in comparison to the great Diana Taurasi. Unfortunately, DT retired before she and Bueckers ever had the chance to share the court.

If Taurasi had stayed in the W, she and Bueckers would’ve gone back and forth talking mad trash. Both have that competitive fire and aren’t shy about letting opponents know it. Funny enough, they were all smiles in a viral golf photo together, but you know it would’ve been a completely different vibe if they ever matched up on the court.

Bueckers herself did disclose some of her gabbing mentality, and it’s usually because an opponent lures her into it. “It’s like subtle jabs. Just playful. I don’t really start it, but if somebody is talking, it gets me going,” the 2025 Rookie of the Year told Hudson in the same interview.

So while Bueckers might not be the league’s loudest trash-talker, it’s clear she can hold her own when the moment calls for it. That mix of quiet confidence and sharp comebacks adds another layer to her already star-level game.

The Wings may have missed the postseason this year, but with Paige leading the way and chirping when she feels like it, the future in Dallas looks both loud and bright.