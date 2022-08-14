Basketball

$130 million worth Anthony Davis’ ‘romantic relationship’ with Brittney Griner surfaces amidst Russian crisis

$130 million worth Anthony Davis’ ‘romantic relationship’ with Brittney Griner surfaces amidst Russian crisis
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
"It's the biggest fight, with the most amount of eyes" - Ricky Simon slams Sean O' Malley on being the most straightforward fight in the division
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$130 million worth Anthony Davis’ ‘romantic relationship’ with Brittney Griner surfaces amidst Russian crisis
$130 million worth Anthony Davis’ ‘romantic relationship’ with Brittney Griner surfaces amidst Russian crisis

Anthony Davis is one of the influential athletes who didn’t tweet about Brittney Griner, there…