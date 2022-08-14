$130 million worth Anthony Davis’ ‘romantic relationship’ with Brittney Griner surfaces amidst Russian crisis

Anthony Davis is one of the influential athletes who didn’t tweet about Brittney Griner, there may be a deeper reason behind the same

Earlier this year, 2x WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Brittney Griner, was arrested by Russian authorities for carrying cartridges with hashish oil. Since then, almost every influential personality in the NBA or associated with it has commented about it. Earlier this month, Griner was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

The US Government is working on a prisoner exchange program to get Griner out of Russia. There have been several talks, but nothing has been finalized as of yet. While everyone is hoping for Griner’s safe return, one person has made no comments about the same: Anthony Davis.

Also Read: “105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia”: Carmelo Anthony pleads people to sign a petition for the WNBA star’s release

The $130 million worth Lakers star has kept silent on the topic. We think it may have something to do with the past the NBA star and the WNBA star share.

Anthony Davis and Brittney Griner were rumored to be engaged!

Back in 2015, Brittney Griner married fellow WNBA star, Glory Johnson. However, within a month, there were assault charges, and Griner filed for an annulment of the marriage. Later that same year, there were rumors of her dating Pelicans’ star Anthony Davis.

Even though they kept the relations under the wraps, AD opened up about the same once and said,

“She is everything to me… We have an amazing relationship and have so much in common. We even wear the same size clothes and shoes so sometimes she borrows a shirt or two from me.”

The reason behind their relationship coming to an end is unknown. However, this wasn’t the first time they were linked together. In 2013, 2 years before the two were actually dating, there were rumors of the two being engaged.

Davis denied those claims with a tweet.

Whoever made that rumor up about me being engaged is corny. I am NOT engaged people!! — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) January 28, 2013

Also Read: 6’10” Anthony Davis unlikely to be healthy, so LeBron James will scrape into play-in again, Brian Windhorst announces

Their sordid past may be why Davis hasn’t been vocal about her situation. We hope Brittney is safe and returns home soon!