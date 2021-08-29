“I’m choosing LeBron James as my point guard over Magic Johnson!”: Mark Jackson reveals how the Lakers star allows him to play Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on the same team

Mark Jackson talks about being ready to cheat and put LeBron James down as the point-guard on his all-time starting five

Michael Jordan stans may not approve, but at the end of the day, LeBron James is indeed arguably the greatest of all time.

His scoring, passing, defending, and leadership has always been top-notch. And as all those aspects grew, so did his credentials within the GOAT debate. But, one thing that the player had to really acquire after coming into the league, was his versatility.

Sure, he was a bit versatile when he first came into the league, but not really quite enough to be relied on. Now, the King can essentially play from positions 1 through 5 while he’s on the court. And it seems that’s something Mark Jackson wants to use.

Recently, the man was asked about his all-time starting five. And while choosing the players he’d take, the former had quite the compliment ready for LeBron James.

Let’s get into it.

Mark Jackson admits he’d now put LeBron James over even Magic Johnson in his all-time starting five at point guard

Well now. That’s quite the statement, isn’t it?

For years now, Magic Johnson has been hailed as the greatest point guard of all time, with Stephen Curry acting as second on that list for most in the NBA community. However, it seems Mark Jackson believes LeBron James is more suited to that role in his all-time list. Here is what he said to the New York Post on the matter.

“I cheated in putting LeBron and his versatility — it’s always been Magic. But I think LeBron’s versatility in 2021, I can get away with putting him at the 1. And that’s saying a lot about his greatness, and it gives me the opportunity to put Kobe [Bryant] and Michael at the two and the three.”

Lebron James With His PlayStation 2 (2003) pic.twitter.com/0K1iaOoqQj — archive 📨 (@VisualNostalgia) August 25, 2021

To be fair to the man NBA announcer, we can’t really disagree with that logic.

At the end of the day, who wouldn’t want to see Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on the same team?

