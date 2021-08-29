Basketball

“He really said ‘F*ck you, Joakim Noah’!”: Paul Pierce reveals how Kevin Garnett crushed a rookie Joakim Noah’s heart after receiving genuine praise from the Bulls center

"He really said 'F*ck you, Joakim Noah'!": Paul Pierce reveals how Kevin Garnett crushed a rookie Joakim Noah's heart after receiving genuine praise from the Bulls center
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"I won a whole Porsche from Dwyane Wade during a practice session!": Norris Cole reveals how he was able to bamboozle the Heat legend back when they were teammates
Next Article
"I was aquaplaning quite a bit" - Lando Norris returns from hospital and will start today's Belgian GP after incurring a 5-place grid penalty
Latest NBA News
"Kanye West is a master at his craft": Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation
“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

Kevin Durant was one of the select few people to whom Kanye West sent samples…