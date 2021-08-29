“He really said ‘F*ck you, Joakim Noah’!”: Paul Pierce reveals how Kevin Garnett crushed a rookie Joakim Noah’s heart after receiving genuine praise from the Bulls center

Paul Pierce reveals how Kevin Garnett once broke a rookie Joakim Noah’s heart in the middle of an NBA game

Kevin Garnett is perhaps the most infamous trash talker in NBA history.

This man has had beef with just about everyone in the NBA, simply because he didn’t know where the line was. Actually, scratch that, he absolutely knew where it was, he just always decided to crip walk across it.

As you’d expect, because of this, many in the NBA community, including players, aren’t exactly very fond of the Celtics legend. And recently, Paul Pierce explained just why Joakim Noah falls into that category as well.

We won’t lie, the Big Ticket’s actions here were pretty egregious.

Also Read: Norris Cole reveals how he was able to bamboozle the Heat legend back when they were teammates

“F*ck you Noah!”: Paul Pierce explains the attitude of Kevin Garnett towards a rookie Joakim Noah full of praise for him

People may forget, but Joakim Noah actually had a very good career with the Chicago Bulls. He was their second-best player behind a prime Derrick Rose and was an incredible defender for the franchise.

During his rookie year though, the man was only starting to get his feet wet. So, it makes sense for him to be a bit starstruck to see his idol right in front of him. But, when he tried to speak to Garnett in the middle of their matchup, things didn’t quite pan out as expected. Here is what Paul Pierce told Bleacher Report about the incident.

“This was when Noah was a rookie, too… I remember Noah looked up to KG. He was like, ‘Man, KG, I had your poster on my wall, I looked up to you, man.” And then [Garnett] just said something like that and was like ‘F— you, Noah.’ I was like, ‘Whoa.’ This kid, fresh out of college, looks up to KG, just said he had his poster on the wall, and he tells him that! It crushed him. It crushed Noah.”

From Ray Allen’s Book- Joakim Noah as a rookie said to Kevin Garnett, “Hey, that was a nice move. You’ve got to teach me that one.” Kevin Garnett’s response? “Get off my dick.” Classic. pic.twitter.com/4YyHGirrzd — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) July 16, 2018

‘Unexpected’ doesn’t begin to define this one. And the thing is, we don’t even understand why the Celtics player decided to take that route.

But that’s who Kevin Garnett was. Mean, vulgar, and an all-time great trash talker, with all the skills to back it up.

Also Read: When Rajon Rondo gave a hilarious response after Lakers superstar’s 53 point explosion