Basketball

“I’m done being a celebrity, don’t want to be one anymore”: Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal denounces himself as a celebrity, wants to be a philanthropist instead

"I'm done being a celebrity, don't want to be one anymore": Lakers' legend Shaquille O'Neal denounces himself as a celebrity, wants to be a philanthropist instead
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Air Undies: Michael Jordan's heavily used boxers sold for $2,784!": The Bulls legend had 19 bidders ready to shell out big bucks for his drawers
Next Article
"James Harden getting ready to carry the team knowing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving not getting the vaccine!": NBA Twitter reacts as Nets star adds to his bag to help the Nets win
Latest Posts