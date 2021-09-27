“I’m done being a celebrity, don’t want to be one anymore”: Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal denounces himself as a celebrity, wants to be a philanthropist instead

4-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’ Neal says that he no longer wants to be a celebrity, wants to be known for his acts of kindness instead

LA Lakers Legend Shaquille O’ Neal is most popularly known for being one of the most dominant players of all time in the NBA. The 3-time Finals MVP is also a well-known sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA.

The former MVP also made multiple appearances in various commercials over the years. He is also an active investor and businessman, with investments in various companies, most notably Apple and PepsiCo.

After winning 4 NBA titles, and probably being part of the best duo of the century, it is hard for Shaquille O’Neal to not be considered a celebrity. However, that is not how Shaq wants himself to be seen as anymore.

“Celebrities are going crazy, I don’t want to be one of them”: Shaquille O’Neal

In a recent interview with the NY Post, Shaquille O’Neal mentioned,

“These celebrities are going freaking crazy. I don’t want to be one. I denounce my celebrity-ness today.”

The 15-time All-Star goes on to say,

“I don’t want to be in that category. Celebrities are crazy, they really are. Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking minds with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that.”

Since retiring from the NBA in 2011, he has become well known for helping others with grand acts of kindness such as paying for a stranger’s engagement ring.

Check out this incredible gesture he made to a family who lost a son:

More recently, Shaquille O’Neal Foundation created Get Game Ready, which is an initiative to help athletic programs restart correctly when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

COVID-19 has impacted many sports programs. To help student-athletes get game ready when the time is right, Icy Hot is donating $1 per Icy Hot sold, up to $400K, to @shaqfoundation, giving Title 1 high schools equipment, PPE & more. For details, go to https://t.co/F8eKxZMTtE. pic.twitter.com/NBJHakUqA5 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) September 25, 2020

Even though he is one of the most recognized people in the basketball world, it is clear that Shaquille O’Neal is always willing to put others ahead of himself.