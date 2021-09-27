"I'm not worried... I'm clean, all natural, all work": 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert doesn't mind having a drug test, after uploading buffed up photos of himself on Instagram

Jazz’ center Rudy Gobert admits he’s not afraid to go through random drug testing, says his new gained muscle is all-natural

The offseason is a time each NBA player utilizes to recharge their batteries and prepare for the next season’s grind. Often during the offseason, we see players put up photos of their actions. At the same time, we also see players put up photos and videos of their gym grind. Sometimes, the players manage to bring around a big change to their bodies and appearance during the offseason.

Earlier this year, we saw Michael Carter-Williams get drug tested by the NBA due to his gains. Not very long ago, the NBA did a drug test on De’Aaron Fox due to his gains in the gym. Looking at the trend, the newest victim to NBA’s random drug testing policy should be Rudy Gobert. He recently uploaded pictures on Instagram, where he looks swole!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27)

Also Read: “Luka Doncic is like Larry Bird on steroids to me, Larry 2.2”: 4-time NBA champion has high praise for Mavericks superstar following his 2 straight All-NBA First Teams

Rudy Gobert isn’t worried about a drug test

After fighting Team USA for the Gold and losing, Rudy Gobert wants to win big now. He is making sure he does his part and is getting prepared for the upcoming season. In a recent interview with TMZ, Gobert talked about a lot of things.

Obviously, TMZ asked Rudy if he’s scared of getting a random Drug test from the NBA, following his Instagram post. Gobert replied and said,

“No, I’m not worried,” Gobert explained. “I’m all clean, all organic, all-natural, all work.” Gobert has been working out a ton and based on his recent IG posts, the work is certainly paying off. With that being said, it wouldn’t be surprising if the NBA were to call him as well, given his improved physique.

Also Read: “Why is Draymond Green with LeBron James but Russell Westbrook isn’t?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers and the Warriors star go to the Bucs-Rams game together

Seeing how players have been getting calls from the NBA for their testing, it wont be a surprise if Gobert gets one soon. However, it seems like he has nothing to worry about.