Basketball

“I’m excited to play alongside guys that know how to win”: James Harden slights Nets superstars as he sings his Sixers teammates’ praises

“I’m excited to play alongside guys that know how to win”: James Harden slights Nets superstars as he sings his Sixers teammates’ praises
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"BLACK HISTORY MONTH! BRING BRIAN FLORES TO DONDA SPORTS": Kanye West pauses his attack on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to show support for ex-Dolphins coach amidst legal battle with the NFL
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“I’m excited to play alongside guys that know how to win”: James Harden slights Nets superstars as he sings his Sixers teammates’ praises
“I’m excited to play alongside guys that know how to win”: James Harden slights Nets superstars as he sings his Sixers teammates’ praises

James Harden says that he’s excited to play with guys on the Sixers that know…