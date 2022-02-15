“James Harden was always disrespecting Kevin Durant and Steve Nash”: NBA Insider reveals shocking details about the now 76ers’ star’s behavior with the Nets

Massive new details are revealed about James Harden’s relationship with Kevin Durant and Steve Nash, making his eventual exit more obvious than ever

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have been content to say nothing more than ‘good riddance’ when it came to James Harden. But if we’re really talking here, who knew he’d be the first of their big three to be traded.

Being just a tad bit more specific here, we bring up Kyrie Irving. We won’t lie, the man’s basketball ability is out of this world. Frankly, even that statement probably doesn’t do his artistry, the justice it deserves.

Even with that being said, however, it’d be dismissive, ignorant even, to say that the man didn’t have his fair share of problems. For starters, last season, the man was absent on multiple occasions, citing personal reasons, causing him to miss significant playing time. And all that culminated in fans suspecting for him to be on the trade block at the time.

But as we mentioned earlier, fast forward to today, James Harden has been the first to leave, due to his own reason to be traded. And when it eventually did happen, there were many that expected that the Nets’ locker room’s mood would plummet. But… let’s just say, certain recent reports not only prove that to be false but even give strong reason to believe, the opposite is the obvious truth here.

Allow us to explain.

James Harden’s disrespectful behavior with the Nets could make his former teammates thankful that he is finally gone

You read that right. We did indeed say ‘disrespectful’.

But why would a player act that way when he himself chose to be on the same team? It seems utterly unbelievable, does it not?!

However, as true as that might be, the following tweet holds the truth behind what was really happening.

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash wanted a free-flowing offense, but James Harden preferred iso ball, per @JakeLFischer “Brooklyn coaches noticed Harden would roll his eyes when an after-timeout play was designed for Durant, sources said.” pic.twitter.com/kO6N6lU6a7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 15, 2022

Iso-ball? Shots only for him?

Yeah, that’s not really a good sign, is it? Especially for those that support a certain NBA franchise in Philadelphia.

If you’re reading this 76ers fans, tell us, how do you think James Harden will react to the ball always being in Joel Embiid’s hands?

