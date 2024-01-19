“I’m Going To Boo Him For Sure!”: Josh Hart Doesn’t Want To Give RJ Barrett A Warm Welcome To New York Ahead Of Knicks-Raptors

The upcoming matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors might result in a homecoming moment for RJ Barrett. The shooting guard will return to the Madison Square Garden for the first time since his trade last year. Amidst the anticipation, Knicks’ Josh Hart openly refused to give him a warm welcome to New York on the weekend.

On 30th December 2023, Barrett was traded to his hometown franchise along with Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick. It put an end to his four-plus-year-long service to the New York organization as they wanted to include OG Anunoby in their roster. So, the team decided to sacrifice their 2019 third-overall pick to enhance the chances of play-off qualification.

The trade marked an abrupt conclusion to his Knicks chapter leaving the player surprised during that period. Reflecting on the trade, the 6ft 6″ star later told Marc Spears,

“I had no clue. I just got the call when it happened. I was like, ‘What is going on?’. I was so confused. I didn’t see it coming. When he told me the Raptors, I was like, ‘OK, at least I’m coming home”.

This added a layer of excitement to his potential return to MSG on Saturday as Barrett could have his say on the court. Amidst the excitement, Hart expressed his stance on X (formerly Twitter) as he looked to provide his former teammate with an inhospitable welcome. “I’m going to boo him for sure!” the 28-year-old publicly declared.

Despite the seeming harshness of his statement, it might have carried a tone of mockery within it. Rather than expressing his competitive spirit, Hart might have wanted to express his fun-loving nature as an individual. So, the Knicks could give a warm welcome to their former employees as both Barrett and Quickley could feature against them for the first time.

Ahead of his return, RJ Barrett sheds light on the trade

The franchise showcased faith in the youngster as they offered him a 4-year $107 million extension in 2022. Following that, the supporters expected him to form an on-court partnership with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle to turn their fortunes around. Unluckily, the situation did not pan out as expected by the fans, resulting in an inevitable trade.

Barrett thus shed light on precisely that aspect in a recent interview with the New York Post, stating, “I thought we were a three-headed monster [with Randle and Brunson] for a little bit,” Barrett said. “And then obviously as time goes along, they made the trade and it worked out for them. So I’m happy for them”.

Alongside that, the 23-year-old has lowered his expectations from the organization ahead of his return. The Canadian star mentioned how he might not receive video tribute, stating “Nobody gets those”. It captured how the separation scarred the player initially but in the end, both parties moved on. Another unexpected end to an NBA journey that could make or break both sides.