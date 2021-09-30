NBA Players not vaccinated: Which NBA players along with Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins are not vaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 season?

Which NBA players aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 along with guys like Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal going into the 2021-22 season?

As media day welcomed teams back into familiar environments with players gathering in uniform to mingle with their 2021-22 teammates, a rather interesting topic as come to the forefront of NBA media. NBA stars like Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal directed an incredible amount of attention to themselves when it comes to their vaccination status.

COVID-19 has had a vice grip over the world for the past 19 months or so and so getting vaccinated against it should be top priority when it comes to dealing with world class athletes. Unfortunately, Kyrie Irving and couple other big names around the league don’t see eye-to-eye with vaccine mandates.

Also read: “Sometimes I look at them in practice, Michael Jordan and Scottie were like Baryshnikov”: When Dennis Rodman credited the Bulls legends with saving his life, admitted that he fanboyed for them in practice

Here’s a list that compiles a few of the big name players who’ve openly let it be known that they aren’t all too thrilled with getting vaccinated.

List of unvaccinated players starts with Kyrie Irving and goes down to the likes of Michael Porter Jr.

Andrew Wiggins, believe it or not, was the first to publicly let it be known that he wasn’t on board with getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Back in late March of 2021, he said that he would only do it if forced to do so. Well, fast-forward half a year and he’s stood his ground.

Kyrie Irving, as many know, is also somebody who has been quite lowkey about his vaccination update. “I’d like to keep that stuff private,” said Irving a couple days ago. Like Wiggins, it seems as though religious beliefs may be at play for as to why he isn’t vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving on if he expects to play in home games this season: “Everything will be released at a due date once we get this cleared up. As of right now, please respect my privacy.” pic.twitter.com/W7fqrFkWY5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2021

Also read: “I had Covid twice, so I don’t feel comfortable taking the vaccine”: Michael Porter Jr adamantly argues against NBA implementing vaccine mandate for 2021-22

Bradley Beal missed the Olympics this past summer due to the fact that he tested positive for COVID-19. On media day, he let reporters know that he has his doubts concerning the vaccine as they could result in some side effects.

NBA star Bradley Beal schooling the fake news media on the vaccine. The list of vaccine hesitant NBA players keeps growing. Respect for speaking out ✊🏽🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/yyQjsU2Am7 — Unfiltered☢Boss (@hrtablaze) September 28, 2021

Michael Porter Jr came out less than a day ago as someone who has also not taking the COVID-19 shot, merely a few days after signing his $207 million contract. “There’s a chance you could have a bad reaction to it. For me, I don’t feel comfortable,” said the Denver Nugget.