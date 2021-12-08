“I’m going to retire after this year, so take the $75,000”: Tristan Thompson’s scandalous texts to ex-trainer revealed amid looming child support litigation

Tristan Thompson is about to welcome a new baby to the world with another baby mama. This time, it’s his trainer Maralee Nichols.

However, the future of this child’s family situation is up in the air following a paternity suit filed by Nichols. The Kings forward/center engaged in consensual sex on his 30th birthday this March at a party in Houston.

Nichols is about to give birth to the baby, suspected to have been conceived that day. She is accusing Tristan Thompson of running away from the responsibility of his paternity. And the texts reveal a truly cold, inhuman side of the 2016 NBA champion.

What makes it even more disturbing is the fact that Thompson and ex-wife Khloe Kardashian were together at the time. Khloe was even reportedly considering having a second baby with the Canadian big man. But this incident seems to have put her off one final time.

Tristan Thompson allegedly wrote that he’d retire after the 2021-22 NBA season

New York Post uncovered some truly jarring texts sent by Tristan Thompson to his ex-trainer:

“Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

“It’s Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

“All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

It is clear that Thompson was trying to either get Nichols to get an abortion, or threatening the prospect of becoming a deadbeat father. Neither option is befitting a millionaire athlete with over $100 million in career earnings.