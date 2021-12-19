“I’m going to sit my old, dumba** down, one and done”: Deron Williams shockingly retires from boxing after beating Frank Gore in Jake Paul undercard

Deron Williams claims that he’s officially done with boxing after he beats Frank Gore via split decision, placing his record at 1-0.

The rise of social media stars like Logan Paul and Jake Paul transitioning from making vlogs to taking up professional boxing has opened the door for a variety of individuals to entering the boxing space as well. Former NBA superstar, Deron Williams, squared off against the former NFL running back in the Paul-Woodley undercard.

it was clear from the get-go that Deron Williams had quite the advantage over Gore due to his superior length and height. Though Gore is a bit stockier than the former Nets point guard, Williams surprisingly packed a bigger punch than him as well.

The 37-year-old retired NBA star won the bout via split decision as one of the judges gave Frank Gore the edge over Williams. The final score cards from two judges were 40-35 and 38-37 in favor of Deron while the 3rd judge gave Gore the edge with a 38-37 scorecard.

Deron Williams retires from boxing after beating Frank Gore.

Seems as though Deron Williams is leaning towards the ‘one and done’ side of his boxing ‘career’ as he shockingly claims that he’ll be retiring from the sport after his win over Gore. “I’m going to sit my old dumba** down somewhere and let the professionals do this. I’m one and done.”

Deron Williams beats Frank Gore by split decision. Props to both guys — tough challenge. Williams: “I’m going to sit my old dumb ass down somewhere & let the professionals do this. I’m one & done.” Gore: “I had fun tonight. I know I got to learn to punch out when I’m grabbed.” pic.twitter.com/gKtCblAmPp — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 19, 2021

This is quite surprising as Williams looked relatively comfortable in the ring when compared to Frank Gore. However, given the fact that he’s closing in on 40, it makes sense that he would step away from it all after experiencing it.

Someone who could potentially put on the gloves in the future is Damian Lillard. Though he’s profusely denied wanting any part of the celebrity boxing craze, he has been boxing for years now. James Johnson is another name that should be in the mix for this schtick.